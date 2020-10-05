Digital Cartel Media: Cody Allen to Release Ebooks Teaching Brands and Companies How to Go to the Next Level

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / If there is one thing that entrepreneur and former Division 1 college linebacker Cody Allen does best, it is helping business owners strategize in order to bring their brands and companies to the next level. His upcoming ebook, which will be a three-part series, will give readers a tour inside his entrepreneurial mind to reveal the effective strategies he employed in order to grow his business through effective marketing approaches and streamlining of operations.

Cody Allen developed his company Digital Cartel Media after college and has been involved in affiliate marketing and digital branding for several years now. He has worked closely with large finance brands and top health and wellness brands in the country today. Allen specializes in helping businesses look deeper into their business operations and analytics to help them make significant improvements that will translate to the achievement of their most coveted results.

The former athlete and fitness enthusiast was motivated to establish his company after seeing that there are still numerous brands and companies that are lagging behind their competitors simply because they lack the skills and insights to utilize digital platforms to promote their products and services. Allen is highly skilled when it comes to developing plans that will help his clients reach their full potential. These plans often include maximizing the tremendous influence of social media platforms and current marketing strategies that generate exceptional results. As a person who is driven by results, he has helped companies significantly with his insights.

"I am, and have always been, solution-oriented. When there is a problem, I never dwell on the issue but more of the resolution. I do this in all business strategies, mentoring, and coaching. Couple that with a relentless effort and the ability to strip situations down to their bare bones so I can manufacture creative results is a strength of mine and my companies. Knowledge is power and I have built strength through my resiliency in life. I've failed forward and used those experiences to grow my business," Allen reveals.

Aside from Digital Cartel Media, Allen is also very active in promoting his fitness community where people can connect with one another and where brands can promote their products. Allen has been working closely with Ten Thousand to mount Sweat Crawl, an annual event that brings together fitness enthusiasts for several years now.

In the coming years, Cody Allen sees himself speaking in front of big audiences and helping different brands and companies grow themselves through his consultancy services. He looks forward to embracing the numerous changes that will influence the market and various industries in the future and he is nothing but open and eager to embrace these events in order to adapt. He believes that in doing this, he will be able to help many businesses rise above the challenges of the ever-expanding digital space.

"What worked today may not tomorrow. I focus on building my brand, online courses, and creating content so that people all over the world can take the knowledge I've accumulated and forge their own path in this world. I want to grow my brand into one that can be a resource for those around me for a long time. Build a legacy with my series of courses and content," Allen explains.

At this point in his career, Cody Allen is all about inspiring people with his humble beginnings and how he achieved success through perseverance and hard work. He wants to be instrumental in the success stories of his clients to inspire others that if he can do it, they can, too.

