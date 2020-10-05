iSocial Marketing LLC: Ashley Casey Slaying as a Social Media Consultant

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / Two highschool sweethearts are doubling down and winning big as social media marketing consultants even without marketing degrees. Ashley Casey and her husband Chris are the owners and founders of iSocial Marketing Agency, a premier digital marketing, and social media consulting firm that has created waves of impact in their clients' businesses through their proven ideas and strategies.

"It is clear that neither one of us could be defined by our level of education!" shares Ashley. "However, we can proudly be defined by our unique story, work ethic, and desire to change lives."

Ashley's story started as a stay-at-home mom with a desire to start her own business. She searched for new opportunities to create something that would provide fulfillment and comfort. A big dreamer and visionary, Ashley Casey set her sights high and aspired to build a marketing career. That was the beginning of what would become her greater calling to become a social media marketing consultant. Ashley had creative design skills and a knack for marketing. Thinking of monetizing that, she would create her marketing agency with the help of Chris.

Though they come from humble beginnings and a small town, the Caseys had their eyes on bigger things. Today, iSocial is a seven-figure online business working with dozens of clients from all over.

Today, Ashley Casey has committed herself to train a new breed of women entrepreneurs. "Statistically, 1% of women are millionaires and it is my mission to change that," shares Ashley. "As women, we have a lot to offer, but we are often too hard on ourselves or we do not realize our self-worth. Throughout my mission of creating more millionaire women, I work to empower every woman."

Today, Ashley offers social media training and coaching to women to help their start and grow a successful business. She teaches others how she created a successful seven-digit business venture within five years. On top of her coaching and training work, she also extends her brands to others as a social media influencer.

Ashley Casey professes continually on the importance of building the right mindset to win in business. She shares how the mind will be the ultimate indicator of who we are and what we attract. She hopes that through her training and coaching, she can help women build a positive mindset, which will lead to better results for them and their businesses.

Ashley is a woman on a mission, and she's not intent on slowing down. She also recently launched her first-ever online course called "Social Savvy," which will walk students through all the necessary steps to win on Instagram and other social media platforms.

A true master of the trade, Ashley Casey, shows that anyone can win on digital platforms regardless of gender or educational background. Her goal is to turn her story into a message for all those who feel they can't, especially women who have let their dreams die a natural death. Ashley exists to empower women by showing them the way to experience freedom and fulfillment through entrepreneurship.

