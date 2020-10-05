Today, Excelya, a leading contract research organization (CRO), announced that it has appointed Alan Morgan as its Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2020. Mr. Morgan reports to François Moisson and Frédéric Paqueville, Excelya's cofounders and Executive Presidents.

Mr. Morgan has held numerous leadership positions in contract research organizations across Europe for the last 30 years. Prior to his current role, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Quanticate in the United Kingdom and, most notably, as Global Group President of ICON Clinical Research Services. He has also held executive positions at Covance, MDS Inc. (now part of Syneos) and RPS (now PRA). He has led over 6000 people in 72 countries, repeatedly taking companies from small-scale to pan-European enterprises. Drawing from his extensive international experience, Excelya will aim to provide depth of experience in key geographies, strengthen relationships and harmonize processes so that it can quickly scale to meet the needs of its clients and people.

Frédéric Paqueville, Executive President at Excelya, said: "This is the right moment to hand the leadership reins of the company to Alan. With our three recent mergers, François and I have taken the strategic moves to give the company we founded European scope. We have put Excelya on a strong path for the future. Alan has the breadth of experience we need to rapidly make Excelya the people-driven European leader that we have always envisioned. We anticipate a smooth transition as we will continue to help Alan define our strategy to ensure our momentum."

Mr. Morgan said, "I would like to express my gratitude to François and Frédéric for the confidence they've shown in me. I am honored to be asked to lead Excelya on its new European path. We will continue to provide the disruptive people-driven approach so that our Excelyates and clients can meet with new possibilities. With our recent mergers, our strong service lines, world-class leadership team, and committed people, I am very confident about our future."

About Excelya

Excelya is an independent European contract research organization with over 800 employees in 24 countries spread throughout Europe. Excelya offers all cooperation models, from consulting to functional service providing to full-service. It provides these research services across multiple industries, including pharmaceutical, biotech, medical devices, cosmetics and nutrition. As a fully integrated CRO, Excelya undertakes the design and execution of Phase I clinical trials to post-marketing studies, safety, biometrics and market access projects. Excelya is committed to providing preeminent experts who work hand-in-hand with its clients to accelerate end-to-end drug development, leverage data science and reimagine patient care.

