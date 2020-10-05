EL3CTRXX Releases Latest Single "Technicolor" ft. Music Veteran Roxanne Emery

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / From performing as a DJ for parties and campus events when he was in college, rising DJ and producer EL3CTRXX has now taken his music career to the international music arena. His most recent music venture is his newly released song "Technicolor," featuring Roxanne Emery, a seasoned musician from London.

EL3CTRXX always had a strong passion for music. His career as a DJ quickly took off when he was still in college. Initially, he was inspired by hip-hop stars, on top of several artists, to explore music more deeply. However, in more recent times, the inspiration for his tracks now comes from dance music artists.

Today, EL3CTRXX is a seasoned producer and artist who brings positive messages to the world through his music. Believing that music is the best way to establish deep connections with people and the best healing tool, he strives to create songs that focus on love and hope. He also hopes for his songs to serve as a driving force for unity among the people. He gained the public's attention with the release of his last record, "Run," which featured vocals of Jordan Shaw, a singer who has collaborated with famous artist Armin van Buuren in "Something Real." Run continues to receive great feedback from music critics since its release last July.

After dropping "Run" on Spotify last August, he quickly became a verified artist, gaining more than 30,000 monthly listeners on Spotify from the United States, England, France, and Canada. On Instagram, EL3CTRXX is also a rising social media presence with almost 57,000 followers. At present, his music is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

What makes EL3CTRXX stand out from the crowd is the impressive lyricism that he possesses. Each of his songs speaks of genuine feelings and stories that take his listeners to a beautiful journey inside their heads. His music's honesty and rawness allow this rising artist to establish a profound connection with his audience that is unlike any other.

Working side by side with London's Roxanne Emery, the two talented musicians came up with their latest track "Technicolor," an uplifting big room house music that talks about overcoming life's adversities even when there's no light breaking the dark. The track will be released on the label AVA Recordings. To make the track happen, EL3CTRXX and Emery viewed the world through the "lens of love." "It allows us to hold on to faith and see our life from black and white to technicolor," says the seasoned DJ-producer.

The rising artist is set to go on tour in Newport, Kentucky, this November. With that, he continues to produce music that is meant to uplift people. EL3CTRXX hopes to come up with more songs that give listeners a sense of hope in life. Through his music, he creates a safe space where people can enjoy connecting with themselves and others.

