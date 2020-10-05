The global data center construction market size is poised to grow by USD 31.70 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Enterprises are increasingly adopting colocation and managed hosting services due to the increase in CAPEX and OPEX involved in running their data centers. This is one of the key data center construction market growth drivers. Most of the SMEs have budget constraints and cannot afford to maintain on-premise data centers, creating the need for colocation and managed hosting services. As a result, colocation service providers (CSPs) are recording an increase in sales of services, which, in turn, is prompting them to expand their data center facilities. Moreover, enterprises such as Facebook, Amazon.com, Apple, and Google are increasingly investing in the construction of data center facilities. As a result, the demand for general, electrical, and mechanical construction services for data centers has been increasing.

Report Highlights:

The major data center construction market growth came from the enterprise segment. Enterprises across the world are adopting high-performance computing to improve the performance of applications. The adoption of high-performance computing systems necessitates the extensive transformation of existing data center infrastructure, including network, cooling, and storage.

North America was the largest data center construction market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the rising investments in AI, the increasing investments in autonomous vehicles, and the augmenting Internet Protocol (IP) traffic.

The global data center construction market is fragmented. ABB Ltd., AECOM, Ove Arup Partners International Ltd., DPR Construction, Eaton Corporation Plc, Legrand SA, Rittal GmbH Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Turner Construction Co., and Vertiv Group Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, these data center constructions market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

The global data center construction market 2020-2024 is expected to have a positive impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we evaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Growing Interest in Green Data Centers will be a Key Market Trend

The growing interest in green data centers is one of the crucial data center construction market trends. Data centers consume a significant amount of energy, and with the trending idea of sustainability across industries, stakeholders of data center facilities are focusing on using renewable energy sources. Green data centers are energy-efficient and are built to minimize their environmental impact. Though expensive, setting up green data centers will lead to cost savings in the long run. As a result, enterprises are focusing on constructing green data centers.

Data center constructions Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist data center constructions market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the data center constructions market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data center constructions market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center constructions market vendors

