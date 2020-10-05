Polyphor is a development-stage company focused on oncology and antibiotics. Its lead programme is balixafortide, a C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4) inhibitor currently in a randomised-controlled Phase III trial in 407 previously treated human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) negative advanced breast cancer patients. Objective response rate (ORR) data from the trial are expected in Q221 and could allow for an accelerated approval filing in the US. Additionally, it plans to start its Phase I programme of inhaled murepavadin to treat P. aeruginosa infections in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients by the end of the year.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...