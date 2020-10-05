SmartHelio claims to have witnessed a near 200% jump in demand for its deep-data driven solar asset management solution, which plugs into solar panels or energy storage systems. Sales of the internet-of-things enabled, cloud product have leapt in the last six months.The SmartHelio Swiss start-up led by Indian entrepreneur Govinda Upadhyay has raised CHF250,000 ($272,000) for its deep-data driven PV diagnostic tool. The equity and convertible loan investment will help the cleantech start-up develop its product and scale up operations in Europe and India. The start-up says solar companies can use ...

