Nel ASA: Receives purchase order for an H2Station from Everfuel

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nel Hydrogen Fueling, a subsidiary of Nel ASA (Nel, OSE: NEL) has received a purchase order from Everfuel Europe A/S (Everfuel) for an H2Station hydrogen fueling station which will be used to fuel zero emission hydrogen buses in the Netherlands.

"We are delighted to get our second purchase order for an H2Station fueling solution from Everfuel. The station is our latest generation which is developed for fast refueling of heavy-duty vehicles, such as buses and trucks, and we're proud to support Everfuel in succeeding with their ambitions of making green hydrogen affordable and widely available across Europe", says Jens Egholt, Senior Director Global Sales of Nel Hydrogen Fueling.

The value of the purchase order is around EUR 1.6 million, and the station is scheduled to be operational by end of 2021.

About Nel ASA | www.nelhydrogen.com

Nel is a global, dedicated hydrogen company, delivering optimal solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy. We serve industries, energy, and gas companies with leading hydrogen technology. Our roots date back to 1927, and since then, we have had a proud history of development and continuous improvement of hydrogen technologies. Today, our solutions cover the entire value chain: from hydrogen production technologies to hydrogen fueling stations, enabling industries to transition to green hydrogen, and providing fuel cell electric vehicles with the same fast fueling and long range as fossil-fueled vehicles - without the emissions.

