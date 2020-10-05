The iron and steel sector is the 'world's largest industrial source of climate pollution.' This steel mill in Pueblo, Colorado, will be the first in North America to rely on solar power.From pv magazine USA. A crucial and historic steel mill in Pueblo, Colorado, will be the first in North America to rely on solar power, according to Skip Herald, the CEO of steel and mining company Evraz North America. The 300 MW Bighorn Solar Project, developed by Lightsource BP and located on mill company land, just closed on a $285 million financing package. Xcel Energy, as the power provider for the steel ...

