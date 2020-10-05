Increasing Applications of Mobile Medical Imaging Systems proving to be a Boon for Growth of Mobile Imaging Services Market, Opines TMR

- The mobile imaging services market may garner substantial growth during the forecast period of 2019-2027 on the back of the increasing chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and gastrointestinal disorders

- Considering all the factors, the global mobile imaging services market may expand at a CAGR of 2.7 % between 2019 and 2027

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The expanding applications of medical imaging systems in the sector of women's health, neurology, and cardiology is bringing immense growth prospects for the global mobile imaging services market. This trend is expected to continue further and may serve as a prominent growth generator for the mobile imaging services market during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

The researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR) extrapolate the global mobile imaging services market to expand at a CAGR of 2.7 percent during the assessment period of 2019-2027. The global mobile imaging services market recorded a valuation of US$ 12,510.7 mn in 2018.

The advent of the novel coronavirus and the growing geriatric population are expected to invite expansive growth prospects for the mobile imaging services market. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is also responsible for the increase in the demand for mobile imaging services. These factors may help the mobile imaging services market to prosper across the forecast period.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Mobile Imaging Services Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

Mobile Imaging Services Market: Key Findings

On the basis of type, the MRI segment may bring exponential growth to the mobile imaging services market during the forecast period of 2019-2027

The hospitals and private clinics segment may hold a larger share of the mobile imaging services market based on end-use across the assessment period of 2019-2027

The mobile imaging services market in North America observed massive growth in 2018

observed massive growth in 2018 Europe was the second-largest growth generator for the mobile imaging services market in 2018

was the second-largest growth generator for the mobile imaging services market in 2018 The U.S. and Canada were prominent growth-contributing countries in 2019

Explore 90 pages of superlative research, current market scenario, and extensive geographical projections. Gain insights into the Mobile Imaging Services Market (Product Type: X-ray, CT, Ultrasound, MRI, PET/CT, Bone Densitometry, and Mammography; End User: Hospitals and Private Clinics, Home Healthcare Service Providers, Rehabilitation Centers, Geriatric Care and Hospice Agencies, Sports Organizations, Military Institutions and Prisons) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 - 2027 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/1560

Mobile Imaging Services Market: Growth Boosters

The mobile imaging services market may invite enormous growth opportunities due to the increased demand in the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Growing adoption of imaging technology in monitoring of disease progression may bring exponential growth prospects for the mobile imaging services market

Mobile imaging services are helping greatly in overcoming the difficulty of fixed imaging equipment, thus bringing great growth prospects for the mobile imaging services market

Portability and connectivity are the main advantages that can assist the mobile imaging services market to gain good growth

These systems can be shared among diverse healthcare units, thus laying a red carpet of growth across the mobile imaging services market

Request Brochure of Mobile Imaging Services Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/brochure.php

Mobile Imaging Services Market: Growth Restraints

Maintenance of mobile imaging modalities is a tedious task. Increased downtime for site travel, increased claustrophobia incidents, and escalated downtime for site travel are prominent factors harming the growth of the mobile imaging services market.

High temperatures in summer and winter may also have a negative effect in terms of operability of the imaging units, thus leading to a delay in scans. Furthermore, problems in wireless connectivity may also cause a hindrance to the growth of the mobile imaging services market.

Purchase the Mobile Imaging Services Market Report -https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Mobile Imaging Services Market: Key Players

Some well-established players in the mobile imaging services market are Alliance HealthCare Services, InHealth Group, Nuffield Health, Accurate Imaging, Inc., Cobalt Health, Interim Diagnostic Imaging LLC, First Coast Mobile Imaging, Inc., and DMS Health Technologies.

Browse More Press Release - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/press-releases.htm

Global Mobile Imaging Services Market: Segmentation

By Type

X-ray

Ultrasound

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Computed Tomography

Positron Emission Tomography/ Computed Tomography

Bone Densitometry

Mammography

By End-users

Hospitals and Private Clinics

Home Healthcare Service Providers

Rehabilitation Centers, Geriatric Care and Hospice Agencies

Sports Organizations

Others (Military Institutions, Prisons)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Healthcare Industry:

Diagnostic Imaging Services Market: According to TMR's study, the diagnostic imaging services market was valued at ~ US$ 329 Bn in 2018, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~ 4% during 2019-2027. Market growth is driven by the expanding application of diagnostic imaging, rising acceptance of imaging services, and growing demand on the wake of increasing incidents of chronic diseases.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market: The global magnetic resonance imaging market was valued at US$ 5,900 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2026. There has been a substantial rise in incidence of disorders related with spine, neurology, orthopedic, cardiovascular, head and neck, and abdominal and prostate that has increased the demand for magnetic resonance imaging equipment across the world.

Breast Imaging Market: According to the report, the global breast imaging market was valued at ~US$ 3.5 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~8% from 2020 to 2028. The growth of the global breast imaging market can be attributed to the rise in number of people with breast cancer and increase in government initiatives.

Browse Our Latest Reports - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.htm

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."

Browse More Upcoming Reports by Transparency Market Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/mobile-imaging-services.htm

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg