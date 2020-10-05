Baar (ots) - Mit dem Start des Shell CO2-Ausgleichs ab dem 7. Oktober haben Autofahrer*innen die Möglichkeit, die CO2-Emissionen des bei Shell erworbenen Treibstoffs auszugleichen. Der freiwillige CO2-Aufpreis beträgt 1 Rappen pro Liter[1] und wird direkt an der Tankstelle auf den Treibstoffpreis aufgeschlagen. Damit werden die CO2-Emissionen, die durch den Verbrauch von Benzin und Diesel entstehen, über Emissionsgutschriften ausgeglichen. Shell selbst übernimmt die Kosten des CO2-Ausgleichs für die Herstellung und den Vertrieb des Treibstoffs.Die Emissionsgutschriften für denCO2-Ausgleich aus den freiwilligen Abgaben stammen aus internationalen Waldschutz- und Entwicklungsprojekten. Zu den Ausgleichsprojekten für den Shell CO2-Ausgleich zählen das Cordillera Azul National Park Project in Peru und das Katingan Peatland Restoration and Conservation Project in Indonesien. Die effektiven CO2-Einsparungen dieser Projekte werden von unabhängigen Zertifizierern geprüft und bewertet.Zudem wird Shell ein lokales Renaturierungsprojekt in der Schweiz unterstützen, um sich auch vor Ort für Natur- und Klimaschutz zu engagieren. Dazu folgen in Kürze weitere Informationen.CO2-Ausgleich an der Kasse - einfach "Ja" sagenDas neue Ausgleichs-Programm startet an mehr als 100 Shell Stationen in der Schweiz und gilt für alle Benzin- und Dieseltreibstoffe. Nach dem Tanken werden die Kundinnen und Kunden an der Kasse gefragt, ob sie das CO2 ausgleichen möchten, das sie durch das Verbrennen des Treibstoffs verursachen. Antworten die Kundinnen und Kunden mit "Ja", wird der Betrag von 1 Rappen/Ltr. berechnet und anschliessend auf der Tankrechnung ausgewiesen. Bei einer Tankfüllung von 40 Litern entspräche das einem Aufpreis von 40 Rappen. Shell übernimmt zusätzlich die Kosten des CO2-Ausgleichs für die Herstellung und den Vertrieb des Treibstoffs.Nutzer der Shell App erhalten im Zeitraum vom 26. Oktober 2020 bis zum 25. November 2020 einen CO2-Ausgleichsvoucher, den sie an der Kasse einlösen können, dabei übernimmt Shell im Aktionszeitraum den CO2-Ausgleich für den Kunden.Auch Geschäftskunden können die CO2-Emissionen ihrer Flotte kompensieren. Hierzu melden sie sich einfach für den Kompensationsservice der Shell Card (http://www.shell.ch/shellcard-co2ausgleich) an. Der Kompensationsbetrag wird für die jeweilige Flotte berechnet und erscheint auf der Rechnung.Angebot für Fahrzeuge mit Verbrenner-Motoren"Auch wenn die Inverkehrsetzungen von E-Autos zunehmen, werden die allermeisten Autofahrer und Autofahrerinnen auch in den kommenden Jahren noch konventionellen Treibstoff tanken", sagt Julian Weber, Chef des Shell Tankstellengeschäfts in der Schweiz. "Unser neues Ausgleichs-Programm richtet sich genau an diese Menschen und ist darauf ausgelegt, möglichst vielen Autofahrer und Autofahrerinnen das Angebot zu machen, einen Beitrag zum Klimaschutz zu leisten.""Alle müssen einen Beitrag zur CO2-Reduktion leisten", sagt Lorenz Burkhard, Vorsitzender der Geschäftsführung von Shell in der Schweiz. "Der Verkehrssektor ist nach wie vor im Rückstand. Unser CO2-Ausgleich ist ein gutes Instrument, Emissionen gemeinsam mit unseren Kunden zu kompensieren."[1] Sie sagen "Ja!" und zahlen 1 Rp/Ltr zusätzlich zum jeweils aktuellen Treibstoffpreis. Das Angebot gilt für alle Shell Benzin-und Diesel-Treibstoffe. Zum Ausgleich des durch den Treibstoffverbrauch anfallenden CO2-Ausstoss kauft Shell von den 1 Rp/Ltr, nach Abzug der Mehrwertsteuer, CO2-Emissionsminderungsgutscheine (CO2-Zertifikate) bei ausgesuchten Klimaschutzprojekten. Zusätzlich kauft Shell die für den durch Beschaffung und Bereitstellung der von Ihnen getankten Treibstoffmenge anfallenden CO2-Ausstoss benötigten CO2-Zertifikate auf eigene Kosten. Die Verwendung des Begriffs "CO2-Ausgleich"erfolgt in nicht-technischer Weise und meint die Kompensation von CO2-Ausstoss mittels Klimaschutzprojekten, die CO2-Einbindung/Reduzierung durch Schutz und Aufforstung von Wäldern besorgen. Nur an teilnehmenden Shell Stationen. Eine Bezahlung des CO2-Ausgleichs mit der Shell Privatkarte ist möglich. Informationen über einen möglichen CO2-Ausgleich mit der Shell Flottenkarte finden Sie unter www.shell.ch/shellcard-co2ausgleich bzw. für Flottenkunden Dritter beim jeweiligen Kartenanbieter. Weitere Informationen zu den Projekten und den teilnehmenden Shell Stationen finden Sie unter www.shell.ch/ausgleichen (http://www.shell.ch/ausgleichen).Royal Dutch Shell plc:Royal Dutch Shell plc is incorporated in England and Wales, has its headquarters in The Hague and is listed on the London, Amsterdam, and New York stock exchanges. Shell companies have operations in more than 70 countries and territories with businesses including oil and gas exploration and production; production and marketing of liquefied natural gas and gas to liquids; manufacturing, marketing and shipping of oil products and chemicals and renewable energy projects. For further information, visit www.shell.com (https://nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shell.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7CTimo.Pape%40edelman.com%7Cd4d840f6c9dc4423e76e08d824b7c7f6%7Cb824bfb3918e43c2bb1cdcc1ba40a82b%7C0%7C0%7C637299719040360537&sdata=rkfrI3vfyaZPCrXT30bvsOaJiDZo%2FfYgFctHdXIwZXM%3D&reserved=0).Cautionary note:The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this announcement "Shell", "Shell Group" and "Royal Dutch Shell" are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities. 'Subsidiaries', "Shell subsidiaries" and "Shell companies" as used in this announcement refer to entities over which Royal Dutch Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as "joint ventures" and "joint operations", respectively. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as "associates". The term "Shell interest" is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest.This announcement contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Royal Dutch Shell. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Royal Dutch Shell to market risks and statements expressing management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "aim", "ambition", 'anticipate', 'believe', 'could', 'estimate', 'expect', 'goals', 'intend', 'may', 'objectives', 'outlook', 'plan', 'probably', 'project', 'risks', "schedule", 'seek', 'should', 'target', 'will' and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors that could affect the future operations of Royal Dutch Shell and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this announcement, including (without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell's products; (c) currency fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g) environmental and physical risks; (h) risks associated with the identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to international sanctions; (j) legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments including regulatory measures addressing climate change; (k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for shared costs; (m) risks associated with the impact pandemics, such as the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak; and (n) changes in trading conditions. No assurance is provided that future dividend payments will match or exceed previous dividend payments. All forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors that may affect future results are contained in Royal Dutch Shell's Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 (available at www.shell.com/investor (https://nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shell.com%2Finvestors.html&data=02%7C01%7CTimo.Pape%40edelman.com%7Cd4d840f6c9dc4423e76e08d824b7c7f6%7Cb824bfb3918e43c2bb1cdcc1ba40a82b%7C0%7C0%7C637299719040370533&sdata=CuFBwhNBnxVNgXr0WZwqBjnmXTm%2BT%2Fuf5wwofl0mrFc%3D&reserved=0) and www.sec.gov (https://nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2F&data=02%7C01%7CTimo.Pape%40edelman.com%7Cd4d840f6c9dc4423e76e08d824b7c7f6%7Cb824bfb3918e43c2bb1cdcc1ba40a82b%7C0%7C0%7C637299719040370533&sdata=RYVvMm%2F3hzwZ4kFQhEpIH8aYGqTJ7JVeqDx0OGWfKh4%3D&reserved=0)). These risk factors also expressly qualify all forward-looking statements contained in this announcement and should be considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this announcement, 5th October, 2020. Neither Royal Dutch Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information. In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this announcement that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov (https://nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2F&data=02%7C01%7CTimo.Pape%40edelman.com%7Cd4d840f6c9dc4423e76e08d824b7c7f6%7Cb824bfb3918e43c2bb1cdcc1ba40a82b%7C0%7C0%7C637299719040380523&sdata=jZvya6iLWEbuTFqir%2BFLHz8mDTAo%2Fi3TMEaMHj9oH2I%3D&reserved=0).Pressekontakt:Shell Switzerland AGJane NüssliTel.: +41 (0) 41 769 44 44E-Mail: shellpresse@shell.comOriginal-Content von: Shell Switzerland AG, übermittelt durch news aktuellOriginalmeldung: https://www.presseportal.ch/de/pm/100004777/100856611