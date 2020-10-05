Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Pennystock hat plötzlich mehr als 200 Mio. Umsatzpotiential! Aktie geht steil...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904604 ISIN: CA3359341052 Ticker-Symbol: IZ1 
Tradegate
02.10.20
17:12 Uhr
7,370 Euro
-0,126
-1,68 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,3847,47413:27
7,3687,45713:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.10.2020 | 12:53
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: UPDATE -- First Quantum Provides Notice of Third Quarter Results Release

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("FQM" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) will release third quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Wednesday October 28, 2020 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Thursday October 29, 2020 at 9:00 am (EDT).

Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Date:October 29, 2020
Time:9:00 am (EDT); 1:00 pm (GMT); 6:00 am (PDT)
Webcast:www.first-quantum.com
Dial in:North America (toll free): (877) 291-4570
North America and international: (647) 788-4919
Replay:Available from 12:30pm (EDT) on October 29, 2020 until 11:59 pm (EDT) on November 12, 2020
North America (toll free): (800) 585-8367
North America and international: (416) 621-4642
Passcode:4678165

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com)

North American contact: Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577

UK contact: Clive Newall, President
Tel: +44 7802 721663
E-Mail: info@fqml.com (mailto:info@fqml.com)

FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.