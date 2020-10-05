The U.S. based researchers have developed a new wide-bandgap perovskite layer - called Apex Flex - which they claim is able to withstand heat, light, and operational tests, and at the same time provide a reliable and high voltage. With this material, they built tandem solar cells with 23.1% power conversion efficiency on a rigid substrate, and 21.3% on flexible plastic.Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have developed a tandem perovskite solar cell which it claims is the most efficient flexible thin-film solar cell of any non-III-V technology ...

