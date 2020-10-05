Sdiptech AB (publ) Divestment of Support operations completed - positive effect on profits of SEK 27 million in Q3

Press release

5 October 2020, 13:00

Divestment of Support operations completed

- positive effect on profits of SEK 27 million in Q3

Until the spring of 2018, Sdiptech owned a share of a so-called Support operations, which provided administrative services in areas such as law, acquisitions, and marketing communications. Within the Support business, there was also a minority ownership in the product InsiderLog. In order to refine Sdiptech's focus on infrastructure, the shareholding in the Support business was divested in May 2018. As part of the transaction, a few additional conditional payments were included, which have now been realized. This means for the third quarter a total positive effect of approximately SEK 27 million.

Sdiptech's profit from the sale of the Support business can be summed up to SEK 47.7 million, of which SEK 20.9 million has already been booked as realized or expected income. However, these have not affected reported EBITA*. The remaining amount of SEK 26.8 million will have a positive impact on the quarterly result (EBIT) for the third quarter of 2020. The cash settlement of the remaining payment will take place in the spring of 2021.

"The divestment of the Support operations was part of the strategic refinement of Sdiptech's core business towards products and services for critical infrastructure needs. When we now summarize the most important components of the divestment, we can also state that the business itself has made a positive contribution to our result", says Jakob Holm, CEO of Sdiptech.

