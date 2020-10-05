Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.: Trailblazer Jessica Aguilar Signs Exclusive Long-Term Agreement With Xtreme Fighting Championships, Makes XFC Hexagon Debut at XFC 43 on Nov. 11 in Atlanta, Live on NBC Sports Network at 9P.M. ET

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / Women's MMA trailblazer Jessica "Jag" Aguilar has signed an exclusive, long-term agreement with Xtreme Fighting Championships. The Houston-based legend will make her XFC Hexagon debut against a to-be-announced opponent at XFC 43 on Nov. 11 in Atlanta, LIVE on NBC Sports Network.

A true pioneer of women's MMA, Aguilar made her professional debut in 2006. She has fought her way to 20 victories around the globe since then, including three successful World Series of Fighting title bouts. And the former world wrestling champion is known just as much for her classic battles in the cage as she is a trailblazer for LGBTQ fighters in MMA.

Aguilar was all smiles after signing her agreement with XFC.

"I'm very grateful to continue my journey and sign with the XFC and NBC Sports family. As a 14-year veteran and former strawweight world champion, I'm excited to shine with the XFC organization. I'm back and have nothing but unfinished business to take care of. It has been almost two years since my last fight, and I can't wait to get back to doing what I love and represent the XFC, NBC Sports and my Mexican heritage on Veterans Day in Atlanta. The best has yet to come."

The feeling is mutual, agrees XFC President Myron Molotky.

"Jessica Aguilar is a true icon of MMA, and we couldn't be more excited to see her back in action in the XFC Hexagon. Jessica has accomplished so much, but she came to us hungrier than ever. She's going to be tested as a world-class athlete at XFC, and we believe she'll once again rise to the occasion."

XFC 43 is slated for November 11 with contingencies in place for a future date should health and travel conditions in the United States require sliding later. Announcements about international distribution of XFC 43 as well as production and talent hires are forthcoming.

