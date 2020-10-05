Imperial X Plc - Resignation of Corporate Adviser
PR Newswire
London, October 5
5 October 2020
Imperial X Plc
("Imperial" or the "Company")
Resignation of Corporate Adviser
The Company announces that Peterhouse Capital Limited has resigned as Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
For further information please contact:
Imperial X Plc
Kyler Hardy
Tel: +1 250 877 1394
