Last order entry day 2020-10-07 From 2020-09-07 until 2020-10-07 a public sale of Siauliu Bankas AB shares (ISIN code LT0000102253) owned by the Administration of Municipality of Siauliai city will be carried out with uncross on the last auction day. The number of shares on sale is 416 180 The initial share price is EUR 0.430 Order entry - from 09:00 till 16:00 EET each auction day, from 09:00 till 15:30 EET on the last auction day. Order uncross - 2020-10-07 15:45 EET Auction type - "Open" Trades will be concluded following the single price method - (following article 4.4.20 of the Special Procedures rules of AB Nasdaq Vilnius - Dutch auction). Market -VSE Public Sales (Genium INET trading system), Order book - SAB1LPS2. More information: Director of Administration of Municipality of Siauliai city Antanas Bartulis tel: +370 41 596 200 Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com