Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Pennystock hat plötzlich mehr als 200 Mio. Umsatzpotiential! Aktie geht steil...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6TH ISIN: LT0000102253 Ticker-Symbol: ZH5 
Frankfurt
05.10.20
08:13 Uhr
0,396 Euro
+0,001
+0,25 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
SIAULIU BANKAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIAULIU BANKAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SIAULIU BANKAS
SIAULIU BANKAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SIAULIU BANKAS AB0,396+0,25 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.