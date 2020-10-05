Skeena Resources Limited: Skeena Closes Transaction to Acquire 100% of Eskay Creek

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced transaction with Barrick Gold Corporation's wholly-owned subsidiary, Barrick Gold Inc. ("Barrick"). Skeena now owns 100% of the Eskay Creek gold-silver project ("Eskay Creek") located in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada.

At closing, Barrick was issued units of Skeena comprised of an aggregate: (i) 22.5 million common shares of Skeena; and (ii) warrants representing the right to acquire an additional 11.25 million common shares of Skeena. On the closing of the transaction, as at today, Barrick holds a total of 24,075,000 common shares of Skeena, or 12.4% of Skeena's currently issued and outstanding common shares.

For further details regarding the transaction, please refer to the Company's press releases dated August 4, 2020 and July 6, 2020.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Limited is a junior mining company focused on developing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment in late 2019 and is currently focused on infill and exploration drilling at Eskay Creek to advance the project to Prefeasibility. Skeena is also exploring the past-producing Snip gold mine.

