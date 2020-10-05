International Endeavors Corporation: IEC Enters LOI with Atrius Energy

IEC Clean Energy Division Enters LOI with Atrius Energy

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / International Endeavors Corporation "IEC" (OTC PINK:IDVV) today announced that it has entered an LOI with Atrius Energy.

Terms of the LOI state for Atrius Energy to allow International Endeavors Corporation to license, market and brand its isothermal cell patents, in particular US Patents 62/318760 and 62/403668 for the development of future products IEC intends to distribute in the areas of power and retail use.

IEC has plans to utilize its relationship with Voltage River to develop the patented technology and produce a line of photovoltaic cells that it believes would be more efficient than any cell on the present market.

Company Vice President Bill Martin stated "We are excited about the opportunities this patented technology can provide. In the coming weeks we will be launching a series of videos to showcase a prototype of the cell developed, and what it can do. We believe that this technology will separate us drastically from any company currently producing photovoltaic cells as well as batteries. Our plan is to implement the technology as our main source of power at our Temecula Glamping project. Letting it serve as a showcase of the technology, and maintaining the companies efforts of staying in the clean energy and renewable resources sector.

Relevant Links

https://patents.google.com/patent/US20170288083?oq=62%2f403668

https://patents.google.com/patent/US20170288083A1/en

About International Endeavors Corporation (OTC:IDVV)

International Endeavors Corporation is engaged in locating and acquiring established companies, brands, and technologies in both the hospitality and green energy sector. The company also has a real estate portfolio that includes commercial property, agricultural land, and buildings.

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. International Endeavors Corporation (IDVV) is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Bill Martin, Vice President

Phone: 1-619-343-3199

Email: billmartin@internationalendeavorscorp.com

SOURCE: International Endeavors Corporation, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609102/IEC-Enters-LOI-with-Atrius-Energy