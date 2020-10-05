Havn Life Sciences Inc.: Havn Life Sciences Announces Appointments of Vic Neufeld as Chairman and Rick Brar as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Respectively, and the Acceleration of Warrants

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(FSE:5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life") is pleased to announce that Mr. Vic Neufeld has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board"). Mr. Neufeld brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the Natural Health Food industry, having served as the Chief Executive Officer of Jamieson Laboratories ("Jamieson"), Canada's largest manufacturer and distributor of natural vitamins, minerals, concentrated food supplements, herbs and botanical medicines. During Mr. Neufeld's 21-year tenure with Jamieson the company went from $20 million in annual sales to over an estimated $250 million and expanded its distribution network to over 40 countries, building Jamieson to a globally recognized brand name. Mr. Neufeld is also the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Aphria Inc., a medical marijuana and cannabis oil company. Mr. Neufeld's educational background includes a Bachelor of Economics from Western University, an Honours degree in Business from the University of Windsor and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Windsor. Mr. Neufeld is also a chartered professional accountant.

Mr. Neufeld stated, "It is clear to me that the psychedelics sector is very real and could be a catalyst of disruptive change to the health and wellness market. I believe Havn Life is uniquely positioned with the right operational team, vision and business model to establish itself as a leader in this sector, both in terms of the work it's doing to create a leading nutraceutical wellness brand via the Havn Retail division, and in carrying out cutting-edge research and development through the Havn Labs division."

The Company further announces that Mr. Rick Brar has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of the Board. Mr. Brar is an experienced business leader in the cannabis, nutraceutical, beverage, consumer packaged goods, agriculture, land development and construction sectors. Mr. Brar has international expertise in emerging market sectors, having incubated and grown several companies over his career. He is experienced in sales and marketing, with a track record of success in corporate sales growth, new market penetration, new product development, and long-range planning. Mr. Brar is also experienced in team building, strategic planning, new market development and the implementation of tactical sales and marketing initiatives. Mr. Brar was previously the Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Supply Company Limited, where he led one of the largest herb companies in North America for nine years. Mr. Brar was also previously the Chief Executive Officer of Zenabis Global Inc., a leading Canadian cultivator of medical and adult-use recreational cannabis and a propagator and cultivator of floral and vegetable products. Mr. Brar is currently the Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of Brains Bioceutical Corp. a global manufacturer and distributor of Cannabinoid API.

Furthermore, the Company announces the acceleration of outstanding warrants ("Accelerated Warrants") that were issued in connection with a previous non-brokered private placement of units by the Company. Each Accelerated Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.50; the original exercise period of the Accelerated Warrants was 24 months, however, as a result of the Common Shares trading above $0.75 for the last 10 trading days, the exercise period has been accelerated such that it now expires within 30 days. The Company has been notified by Mr. Neufeld that he will be participating in the warrant exercise.

The Company also announces the departure of Robert Nygren as Co-head of Corporate Development and as a director of the Company, effective immediately. The Company expresses its appreciation for Robert's services to the Company, particularly in relation to his involvement with ETC3 Holdings Ltd., a co-founder of the Company, and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Havn Life Sciences Inc.

Havn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company on a mission to unlock human potential using evidence-informed research. The Company is focused on standardized, quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, and the development of natural health care products from non-regulated compounds. Learn more at: havnlife.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

