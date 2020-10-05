New research study confirms accelerating shift to full internet and SD-WAN.

Globalinternet, the Amsterdam-headquartered company that provides connectivity for more than 600 enterprises globally, today releases a white paper on what they call the 'Accelerated Internet Shift'. The white paper focuses on the accelerating shift from private to public networks, including the impact of COVID-19 on large corporations that had to rethink their entire operational practices while employees were forced to work from home.

The white paper, commissioned in partnership with research consultancy Omdia, is a comprehensive tool for CIOs and IT executives around the world to get the latest insights regarding internet connectivity during the current pandemic and beyond. It underlines the importance for enterprises to prioritise network transformation projects and so becoming resilient in a post-COVID Work-from-home world.

The research shows that existing global network service providers are a known quantity but more and more enterprises are looking for new suppliers to source their network services as a way to get fresh perspectives and more competitive solutions. For example: no less than 49% of enterprises turned to new network providers when adopting SD-WAN, and more than one-third of large enterprises expect to re-reconsider their primary network partner.

"The shift from private to public networks was a trend that was on our radar for a long time," says Kees Bos, CEO Globalinternet. "But the big news is that this is accelerating at a high speed. Enterprises have felt the first shock from COVID and, despite needing to cut budgets for the foreseeable future, these enterprises are prioritizing the shift to internet and SD-WAN. They realize that money spent today on these network enhancements will help the company be nimbler and in a stronger position tomorrow"

The full white paper can be downloaded here.

About Globalinternet

Globalinternet is a leading provider for business-grade internet connectivity anywhere on the planet. We partner with brilliant local Internet Service Providers and technology partners in 190+ countries to offer a best-in-class product portfolio with an unparalleled range of dedicated, broadband and mobile internet access services, coupled with around-the-clock assurance and support.

Founded in 2012, Globalinternet has worked since with more than 600 enterprises, delivering the underlay to enable their network transformation projects. Customers can monitor and manage their diverse internet services through the GINius customer portal. The portal supports APIs for fully automated integration with enterprises' internal systems allowing them to take control of their internet underlay. For more information: www.globalinter.net

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005412/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts

Daniela Muente

Head of Global Marketing

Daniela.Muente@Globalinter.net

+31 654355430

Linda Roemer

Marketing Manager

Linda.Roemer@Globalinter.net