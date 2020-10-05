Mist Eliminators Market worth $1,159 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Mist Eliminators Market by Type (Wire-mesh, Vane, Fiber-Bed), End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Desalination, Power Generation, Pharmaceutical & Medical, Paper & Pulp, Textile, Food & Beverage), Material, Application, & Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Mist Eliminators Market size is projected to grow from USD 953 million in 2020 to USD 1,159 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2020 and 2025.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=166253000

Browse in-depth TOC on "Mist Eliminators Market"

317 - Tables

42 - Figures

251 - Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mist-eliminator-market-166253000.html



Increasing dependency on fossil fuels, a strong emphasis on process optimization, minimization of emissions, focus on improving process throughput, and growing industrialization is expected to drive the Mist Eliminators Market during the next five years. Technological advancements in the field to control toxic emissions from plants are compelling market players to come up with efficient designs.

Wire-mesh segment estimated to lead the Mist Eliminators Market in 2019



By type, the wire-mesh segment accounted for the largest share in the overall Mist Eliminators Market. This growth can be attributed to the low cost of wire-mesh and its efficient removal of entrained liquid droplets from vapor or gas streams. Compared to the other types, wire-mesh mist eliminators offer cost advantage, high strength, low-pressure drop, and a moderate level of efficiency owing to which they are widely used in the oil & gas, chemical, and other industries.



The Oil & gas industry is estimated to be the leading consumer of mist eliminators



The oil & gas segment led the overall Mist Eliminators Market in 2019, both in terms of value and volume. In the oil & gas industry, With the use of mist eliminators, the throughput rates can be improved, and a better yield of gas-oil products can be achieved. This, in turn, also allows the pure cut of the crude. Also, it is used in the vacuum tower, upstream and downstream processing line, flue gas desulfurization, and gas processing facilities.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=166253000

APAC projected to account for the largest share of the Mist Eliminators Market during the forecast period

APAC is projected to have the largest share in the global Mist Eliminators Market, in terms of both value and volume, from 2020 to 2025. The APAC Mist Eliminators Market is driven by the rising demand from the oil & gas, and chemical industry to improve the yield of the liquid fraction and to minimize the emission. APAC Mist Eliminators Market has been witnessing consistent growth due to the increasing concern for environmental pollution, growing prevalence of airborne diseases, growth of the manufacturing sector, and enforcement of environmental laws and regulations.

The rise in the demand for mist eliminators from the oil & gas, power generation, chemical, and desalination industries is expected to drive the Mist Eliminators Market. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic growth of several countries has been declining owing to the suspension of the manufacturing facilities, declining demand for the oil & gas and industrial product, and disruption of the supply chain. The demand for mist eliminators is therefore expected to decrease in several end-use industries in 2020.

Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland), CECO Environmental Corp.(US), Munters Group AB (Sweden), Koch-Glitsch LP (US), DuPont de Nemours, Inc.(US), Kimre Inc. (US), Hilliard Corporation (US), Monroe Environmental Corporation (US), and Begg Cousland Envirotec Limited (Scotland) are the key players operating in the Mist Eliminators Market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Mist Eliminators Market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=166253000



Browse Adjacent Markets: Equipment Machine and Tooling Market Research Reports & Consulting



Related Reports :

Fabric Filters Market by Type (Liquid and Air Filter Media), End-use Industry (Food & Beverage, Metal & Mining, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Power Generation), Region (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/fabric-filter-market-214437771.html

Industrial Filters Market by Type (Liquid and Air Filter Media), End-use Industry (Food & Beverage, Metal & Mining, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, and Power Generation), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and SA) - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-filter-market-131934396.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/mist-eliminator-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/mist-eliminator.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg