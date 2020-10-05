CounterPath Corporation: SpeechLogix Partners with CounterPath to Boost Agent Performance and Maximize Efficiency in the Middle East

The XLogix platform and Bria for Call Center solution facilitate seamless communication for operators and enterprises in Saudi Arabia, improving overall operations

VANCOUVER, BC and MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSX:PATH), a global provider of award-winning Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) solutions for enterprises and service providers, today announced its Bria® for Call Center solution has enabled SpeechLogix to create the XLogix® Platform, an application for Mac, Windows, Android and iOS that increases agent performance and maximizes efficiency to improve contact center operations. The XLogix Platform provides intelligent routing, so that call center agents can use local numbers to call more than 65 countries. Together, the companies are targeting the overall contact center market, which is expected to reach USD 72.3 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.[1]

Complemented by Bria for Call Center, the XLogix Platform enhances the agent's user experience and maximizes overall efficiency. The XLogix Platform allows service providers to lead and innovate with a one stop platform for Unified Communication and Contact Center as a Service with advanced localization services available in over 200 countries.

The XLogix Platform is a robust, standalone solution, that is further enhanced by Bria for Call Center. Built on open standards, Bria for Call Center facilitates seamless communication for operators and enterprises.

"The CounterPath softphone solution meets our unique requirements, such as maximizing the efficiency of contact center agents while also being interoperable," said Nedal Shahin, Head of Global Operations at SpeechLogix Canada. "Having a large customer base of SMEs and enterprises in Saudi Arabia, it was important that our chosen vendor be able to house all network data on our premises. The Stretto Platform, which provisions Bria for Call Center, allows us to do just that from an in-house, centralized location."

"The XLogix Platform is a clear example of what our Bria for Call Center solution can do for contact centers," said Todd Carothers, Chief Revenue Officer at CounterPath. "SpeechLogix was able to create the platform by customizing our call features and collaboration tools. It simplifies the user experience for agents and allows contact centers and enterprises to scale cost-effectively."

The XLogix Platform has been widely deployed across service providers in the Middle East who can choose to customize the solution, if desired. The platform also consists of a collaboration page with regional dial-in numbers listed, allowing end users to avoid any potential toll charges.

[1] Contact Center Software Market Size Worth $72.3 Billion by 2027: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-contact-center-software-market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, outlook, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including the statement (1) Together, the companies are targeting the overall contact center market, which is expected to reach USD 72.3 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Readers should also refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's annual reports on Form 10-K, and the Company's other disclosure documents filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and the Company's interim and annual filings and other disclosure documents filed from time-to-time on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About SpeechLogix

SpeechLogix is a complete solutions provider and combines the latest technologies and innovations through its XLogix Platform, as well as associated services. Its focus is assisting services providers launch and manage turnkey UC and CC services in a changing world. To learn more please visit: http://www.speechlogix.com/.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) is revolutionizing how people communicate in today's modern mobile workforce. Its award-winning Bria solutions for desktop and mobile devices enable organizations to leverage their existing PBX and hosted voice call servers to extend seamless and secure unified communications and collaboration services to users regardless of their location and network. CounterPath technology meets the unique requirements of several industries, including the contact center, retail, warehouse, hospitality, and healthcare verticals. Its solutions are deployed worldwide by 8x8, Airbnb, AmeriSave, Aspect, BT, Citibank, Comcast, Fusion, Fuze, Honeywell, Liberty Global, Windstream and others. Learn more at counterpath.com and follow us on Twitter @counterpath.

