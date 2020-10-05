The global fiber optics market size is poised to grow by USD 2.44 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fiber Optics Market 2020-2024
The increase in the number of FTTH homes and subscribers is the key factor driving the market growth. A higher number of customers are opting for fiber optic connections to leverage broadband services. This reduces the requirements for customer premises equipment (CPE) and distribution point unit (DPU).
Report Highlights:
- The major fiber optics market growth came from telecom sector. The rise in FTTx applications has been a major driver for the telecom sector growth since it facilitates optical fiber connection for last-mile connections. The emergence of 5G communication technology will also be a major factor supporting the growth of the global fiber optics market in the telecom segment.
- APAC was the largest fiber optics market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing number of telecom subscribers and the deployment of fiber optics in communications will significantly drive fiber optics market growth in this region over the forecast period.
- The global fiber optics market is fragmented. CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Corning Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Leoni AG, LS Cable System Ltd., Optical Cable Corp., Prysmian Spa, Sterlite Technologies Ltd., and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. Are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this fiber optics market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global fiber optics market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
The Rise in Global Internet Traffic will be a Key Market Trend
The increasing demand for faster Internet has encouraged various companies to transition to FTTH, which enables high-speed internet access with faster voice and video services. The demand for faster internet is also leading to an increase in the number of FTTH homes and subscribers which will drive the fiber optics market growth during the forecast period.
Fiber Optics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist fiber optics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the fiber optics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the fiber optics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fiber optics market vendors
