WPP (NYSE: WPP) today announces the appointment of Tom Ilube CBE to its Board as an independent Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Tom is a technology entrepreneur and educational philanthropist. He is the founder and CEO of AIM-listed Crossword Cybersecurity Plc, a technology commercialisation company focused on the cyber security sector and has previously founded several other technology start-ups. He is a Non-Executive Director of the BBC, where he serves on the audit and risk committee and chairs the fair-trading committee. He is also responsible for protected disclosures across the BBC, chairs the diversity and inclusion advisory group, and recently supported the appointment process for the new Director-General.

From 2010 to 2014, Tom was Managing Director of Consumer Markets at Callcredit Information Group, the private equity-backed UK credit reference agency. Whilst at Callcredit, Tom founded Noddle, a credit reporting service that eventually grew to four million users and was acquired by US-based Credit Karma in 2018. Prior to Callcredit, Tom founded and was CEO of Garlik, a venture capital-backed identity protection company, sold to Experian in 2011.

In the early 2000s, Tom served as Chief Information Officer of Egg Banking plc, the UK's first internet bank, and his 30-year career in the UK technology sector also includes roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Goldman Sachs and the London Stock Exchange. He chaired the UK Government Technology Strategy Board's Network Security Innovation panel, and was a member of the High-Level Expert Group on Cyber Security at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a Geneva-based UN agency.

In his education work, Tom is the founder and Chair of the African Gifted Foundation, a programme for exceptionally gifted African children, which launched the African Science Academy, the continent's first all-girls science and maths school. He was made a Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) by City, University of London and an Honorary Doctor of Technology by the University of Wolverhampton, and received his CBE in the 2018 Birthday Honours for services to technology and philanthropy. He is an Honorary Fellow of Jesus College, Oxford and an Advisory Fellow at St Anne's College. He also served as Chair of Ada, the UK's National College for Digital Skills, and was the founding Chair of Governors of Hammersmith Academy. In 2017 Tom topped the Powerlist ranking of the most influential people of African or African Caribbean heritage in the UK.

Commenting on the appointment, Roberto Quarta, Chairman of WPP, said: "We are delighted to welcome Tom to the Board of WPP. He brings tremendous depth and breadth of experience across the worlds of technology, business, media, entrepreneurship, education and philanthropy, and we look forward to his contribution as the Company continues its transformation."

Tom Ilube said: "Under its new management team, WPP has become a leader not only in creative services but also the provision of technology solutions for clients, so it's an exciting time to join the Company. I look forward to working with the Board and executive leadership as WPP evolves its offer and delivers its strategy to grow the business, and to contributing to discussions around diversity at the Company and across the industry."

OAM: Additional Regulatory Information

WPP LEI: 549300LSGBXPYHXGDT93

Balbir Kelly-Bisla

Company Secretary

5 October 2020

Notes

1. Fees: As Non-Executive Director of WPP plc, Tom Ilube will receive standard annual fees of £85,000 per annum.

2. The Board has determined that Tom Ilube will be an independent Non-Executive Director, in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code.

3. The Company confirms there are no other disclosures which are required to be made in accordance with LR 9.6.13R.

About WPP

WPP is a creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005537/en/

Contacts:

Chris Wade, WPP +44 (0)20 7282 4600

chris.wade@wpp.com