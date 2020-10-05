The module manufacturer has opened its second 500 MW factory in China.Italian solar manufacturer Futurasun has opened its second panel fab at the Taizhou photovoltaic district, near Shanghai, China. Two new production lines - supplied by an unspecified Chinese company - have doubled the site's annual production capacity to 1 GW. The new lines will process 166-210mm half-cut cells for 2,120 x 1,050mm modules. "The half-cut configuration and the increase in number of busbars - the distinctive feature of Futurasun's latest top-range modules - improve the panel's efficiency and duration," said ...

