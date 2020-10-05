The German PV equipment provider will deliver 'Silex II' machines to an unnamed client.From pv magazine Germany. German PV equipment provider Singulus Technologies AG has received an order from an unnamed Japanese PV manufacturer for its Silex II systems, used for the wet chemical processing of heterojunction (HJT) solar cells. Singulus did not disclose any further information on the contract and pv magazine has asked for more details. "Our customer has already achieved a cell efficiency of over 26% with HJT cells and is planning to transfer this result to mass production," said Singulus CEO ...

