ModernDay Cannabis: Two of the Youngest Cannabis Entrepreneurs in Canada Making Real Moves and Making a Real Impact

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / For these two, young, cannabis co-founders; restoration of the planet and preservation of human life comes first.

At the age of 24 and 25, Avi Grondin and Laaren Bensette own the rights to open 75 legal cannabis retail dispensaries across Ontario; for these impact entrepreneurs, this opportunity screams potential to make a tidal wave of positive change for their entire ecosystem.

With this, ModernDay Cannabis was born.

Despite both growing up below the poverty line, with loving moms albeit; these entrepreneurs have graduated from top Canadian universities and built world class networks to not only make the world a better place but importantly give their parents a life of peace and comfort by jumping through socio-economic classes.

"Entrepreneurship, when done right, serves as a rocketship to conquer the most pressing challenges you can possibly think of, like moving mountains to break through norms that aren't serving the best interest of those that you love or the world at large," explains Laaren.

Between Avi and Laaren, 20+ years of experience inspiring like minded leaders and investing immensely in personal growth has lent the opportunity to speak to audiences around the world and ultimately change lives on a global level. Avi is the founder and CEO of Variance Marketing, a Toronto based full-service marketing agency servicing enterprise clients internationally. Laaren's latest ventures include the Alive and Awake Earth Challenge, a global campaign aimed at sequestering carbon and educating youth on the importance of ecosystem restoration on the world and economy.

ModernDay Cannabis will be a hub for its employees to grow both personally and professionally, with a strong emphasis on caring about each individual from a 360 degree, holistic perspective. Laaren and Avi have attracted top level talent to their organization right off the bat by what they describe as nothing more than commitment to excellence.

It's this reason that ModernDay Cannabis was born, to present the world with a brand that will thrive in 2020 by operating as a leader in sustainable innovation and a people first commitment.

"We are seeing similar bullish behavior from investors that's being constantly compared to the .COM boom and with an immense amount of transactions being run through an individual dispensary, it presents the opportunity to take small slivers of each sale and add them together to ultimately pull carbon out of our atmosphere and impact the surrounding communities that our storefronts call home," both Avi and Laaren conclude.

For ModernDay Cannabis, Laaren Bensette (CEO) and Avi Grondin (President) both singular and combined, are dedicated to becoming a world-wide and community focused brand by curating collections of world class cannabis, planting forests of trees, operating as a carbon net-positive organization and ultimately caring for plus improving the lives of every single person in their ecosystem.

"Sure, it of course isn't just all about saving the world, we obviously want to turn a profit. However, there are worse places for profits to go than to a company with positive impact as a mission critical core value. Our north star, and what keeps us on track to being excellent in everything we do is this one thing; it's the fact that without caring for the planet and the environment around us, there is no ModernDay Cannabis, there is no Amazon, Coca-Cola, or really anything for that matter. The planet is our host that allows for us to flourish and do things like build businesses; we're nothing without it" Avi tells Yahoo.

Modern Day Inc. is currently raising a $3,000,000 round to launch its first flagship stores and are currently entertaining many meetings with interested parties that want to get involved on the ground floor. With interest from investors already on the table, ModernDay will only select strategic partners with a great-fit.

Contact:

Avi Grondin

(647) 709-5026

SOURCE: ModernDay Cannabis

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609043/Two-of-the-Youngest-Cannabis-Entrepreneurs-in-Canada-Making-Real-Moves-and-Making-a-Real-Impact