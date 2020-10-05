12th Annual American Kidney Fund Gala, The Hope Affair, Goes Virtual to Shine a Spotlight on Kidney Heroes

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / The American Kidney Fund (AKF) will host its 12th annual gala, The Hope Affair, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 7 pm ET as a virtual program-bringing together patients, families, caregivers and the renal community in the only national event of its kind. The Hope Affair celebrates the inspirational individuals who fight kidney disease every day as well as the caregivers and health professionals who sacrifice daily to take care of them.

This special online event is free and open to all who wish to attend; advance registration is required at TheHopeAffair.org.

With the theme "Shining a Spotlight," the event will highlight how the renal community has come together to support kidney patients during COVID-19 and will spotlight extraordinary patients and caregivers. The Hope Affair will be emceed by Emmy Award-winning news anchor Shawn Yancy and will honor:

William (Bill) Lawson III, a legendary high school basketball coach, athletic director and kidney transplant recipient from Petersburg, Virginia, will be honored as AKF's 2020 Hero of Hope-the highest national honor given to a kidney patient. Lawson developed kidney failure unexpectedly, and after nine years on dialysis, he received a kidney transplant made possible with help from AKF's Health Insurance Premium Program. After attending AKF's gala in 2018, Lawson was inspired to help others with kidney disease and planned an all-star alumni basketball tournament to raise funds for AKF. He continues to advocate for kidney disease prevention by educating his students on the importance of going to the doctor for regular check-ups.

"The pandemic has introduced heightened risks and challenges to all kidney patients, who are at high risk for COVID-19. Coming together for The Hope Affair 2020 in one voice is important now more than ever as we support patients and advance programs for the 37 million people living with kidney disease in our country," said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF president and CEO. "We're proud to be able to virtually bring together thousands of people from across the country to honor inspirational individuals who exemplify the resilience and determination required to live and thrive with kidney disease."

All proceeds raised through The Hope Affair will support AKF's prevention, early detection, financial support, disease management, clinical research, innovation and advocacy programs. Funds raised through text-to-give during the event will directly go to AKF's Coronavirus Emergency Fund to provide critically needed financial assistance to low-income U.S. dialysis and transplant patients who are facing unexpected expenses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. 100% of all funds raised for the Coronavirus Emergency Fund will go directly to patients in need.

The Hope Affair 2020 is made possible thanks to generous lead support from Diamond Sponsor Akebia Therapeutics and Gold Sponsor Amgen, along with many other corporate and individual supporters. A full sponsor listing can be found at TheHopeAffair.org.

