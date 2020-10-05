Shearwater Health Selected as Member to the HITRUST Asia Advisory Council and Renews HITRUST CSF(R) Certification

NASHVILLE, TN and MANILA, PHILIPPINES / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / Shearwater Health announced that it has been named to the HITRUST Asia Advisory Council (the Council). The Council is comprised of Asia-Pacific-based companies and HITRUST® to represent a wide variety of organizations supporting global information protection efforts. The members will serve a two-year term on the Council and leverage their diverse expertise to provide valuable insights and make recommendations to HITRUST regarding information security and privacy.

The Council was created to ensure that HITRUST remains current and relevant to the needs of the HITRUST community in Asia-Pacific countries, continuing to expand the vision of One Framework, One Assessment, Globally. Shearwater will serve a key role on the Council, regularly interacting with HITRUST to share challenges and opportunities relating to HITRUST service offerings, regulations, and compliance in the Asia-Pacific region.

In 2018, Shearwater was one of the first companies to have healthcare delivery centers in the Philippines gain HITRUST CSF® Certification. To continue its reputation of providing secure Clinical Process Outsourcing (CPO®) services, Shearwater also announced a successful renewal of its certification*.

"We believe in providing our healthcare clients with the highest standard of data security in the Philippines," said Anshum Sinha, Chief Operating Officer at Shearwater Health. "Joining the Council is a great opportunity to ensure that outsourcing your healthcare operations to the Philippines is no different than a remote team in the U.S."

"This validates our focus on being a trusted clinical partner to our customers," said Tom Kendrot, Chief Executive Officer at Shearwater Health. "They can rely on us to keep data secure while delivering high quality outcomes for their patients and customers. Certifications like HITRUST CSF give clients confidence in working with Shearwater."

"We look forward to working with the new members of the Asia Advisory Council," said Jason Taule, Chief Information Security Officer and Vice President of Standards, HITRUST. "Being selected to this group is a testament to these individuals and their organization's extensive experience in security, privacy, and risk management, as well as a keen understanding of security and privacy laws and standards relevant to organizations conducting business in Asia. We look forward to their input and participation as we deliver on our commitment of One Framework, One Assessment, Globally."

*Certification includes Shearwater Health's Clinical Process Outsourcing (CPO®) supporting infrastructure hosted at the data centers in Manila and Cebu, Philippines.

