The global medical disposable gloves market size is poised to grow by USD 4.11 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The rising concerns on hygiene and safety from HAIs will be a significant factor driving the growth of the medical disposable gloves market. Hospitals, long-term care, home care, and ambulatory care centers are highly susceptible to HAIs due to the increasing number of morbidities and mortality rates, the transmission of drug-resistant bacteria, prolonged duration of hospital stays, disease outbreaks, and prevalence of poor infection-control practices. With the growing concerns regarding hygiene and safety from HAIs in healthcare facilities, the demand for medical disposable gloves will also grow.

Report Highlights:

The major medical disposable gloves market growth came from Synthetic gloves segment. he cost efficiency, easy availability, superior strength, longevity, improved chemical strength, advanced allergy protection, and better protection against blood-borne pathogens are some of the factors boosting the demand for synthetic medical disposable gloves.

North America was the largest medical disposable gloves market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The presence of advanced healthcare facilities, growing concerns about safety and hygiene practices, rising incidences of various acute and chronic diseases, and the growing number of surgeries will significantly drive medical disposable gloves market growth in this region over the forecast period.

The global medical disposable gloves market is fragmented. Ansell Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Owens Minor Inc., Supermax Corp. Berhad, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Top Glove Corp. Bhd. Are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this medical disposable gloves market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global medical disposable gloves market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Increasing Preference for Powder-free Gloves will be a Key Market Trend

Exposure to starch powder present in powdered gloves may cause granulomas, pleuritis, myocarditis, carcinoma, tuberculosis misdiagnosis, and irritation of the central nervous system (CNS). The residual powder from powdered gloves can be removed by chlorination or through the application of a coating of various types of polymers, such as silicones, acrylics, and hydrogels. Powder-free gloves offered by various vendors are cost-effective, have improved donning and tactile properties, and cause fewer post-operative complications and allergic reactions. The advantages of powder-free gloves are responsible for their rising preference among end-users, such as hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers. The increasing preference for powder-free gloves, which is one of the critical medical disposable gloves market trends, will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Medical Disposable Gloves Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist medical disposable gloves market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medical disposable gloves market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical disposable gloves market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical disposable gloves market vendors

