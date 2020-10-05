Orbsat Corp Awarded Satellite Tracking Order from GPSOne to Monitor and Locate Horses in Kazakhstan

Global Telesat Subsidiary to Supply Globalstar Satellite Trackers and Messaging to Support GPSOne's Ongoing National Rollout

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / Orbsat Corp (OTCQB:OSAT) ("Orbsat" or the "Company"), a global provider of communication solutions for connectivity to the world through next-generation satellite technology, today announced that its Global Telesat Communications ("GTC") subsidiary has received an initial order of 600 Globalstar SmartOne C satellite asset trackers and associated messaging plans from GPSOne, a provider of satellite tracking services located in Kazakhstan.

With an estimated 1.7 million horses, Kazakhstan has one of the highest population of horses in the world (Source: FAOSTAT). However, most of the semi-wild horses are on a free pasturing within the enormous territory and monitoring their precise location is a major challenge for owners. In response to significant demand, GPSOne was established to offer a low cost and reliable solution for tracking the location of horses as they roam the desolate and remote expanse of the country.

Orbsat's GTC subsidiary will provide SmartOne C trackers for this project as its small size and long battery life makes it one of the preferred solutions for tracking livestock herds and horses throughout many remote parts of the world. The satellite enabled SmartOne C transmits GPS locations through the Globalstar Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network and these location messages are viewed through GPSOne's custom built mapping software and app. Devices are configured to transmit one message every 4 hours with an expected battery life of 6 months. As horses typically roam in herds, one tracker collar placed on the lead stallion can be used to monitor the location of up to 30 horses.

"SmartOne C trackers are the ideal solution for our customers who need to monitor and locate their horses in real-time. Since launching our horse tracking program, demand for SmartOne C has dramatically increased and we required a partner that could help supply and support the potential demand for thousands of devices going forward. GTC's global reach and unmatched expertise in satellite asset tracking makes them the perfect partner for us as we expand our program throughout Kazakhstan and additional countries," commented Dana Gabitova of GPSOne.

"We are pleased to support GPSOne in their mission to help horse owners monitor and protect these important and valuable animals. Through unique applications of satellite-based tracking for horses with technology such as SmartOne C, we are further demonstrating our ability to sell and support novel solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of customers not only throughout Central Asia, but around the world," commented David Phipps, Chief Executive Officer of Orbsat.

"We've seen significant growth in AgTech deployments across Asia, and throughout the globe, in collaboration with our VAR network partners, which leverage the benefits of the Internet of Things and Globalstar technology to meet essential agricultural requirements, livestock tracking in particular," commented Robert Clarke, Globalstar Regional Sales Manager. "We are proud that GPSOne has put SmartOne C at the heart of its innovative solution to help Kazakhstan's herd owners monitor and safeguard their horses."

About Orbsat Corp

Orbsat provides services and solutions to fulfill the rapidly growing global demand for satellite-based voice, high-speed data, tracking and IoT connectivity services. Building upon its long-term experience providing government, commercial, military and individual consumers with Mobile Satellite Services, Orbsat is positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunities being created by global investments in new and upgraded satellite networks. Orbsat's US and European based subsidiaries, Orbital Satcom and Global Telesat Communications, have provided global satellite connectivity solutions to more than 35,000 customers located in over 160 countries across the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the Company's ability to launch additional storefronts in various geographic locations, its ability to grow and expand as intended, ability to raise additional capital to finance the Company's operations, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating) to change or differ from future results, the Company's ability to capitalize on its partnerships as well as other similar arrangements, performance (financing and operating) or achievements, including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

