Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSYC) ("the Company"), an emerging digital media company focused on integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society's most pressing matters. Joining Stock Day host, Everett Jolly, was the Company's CEO, David Flores.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. Flores explained that the Company has been primarily focused in the FINTECH space for nearly a decade, but has most recently been serving high-risk industries. "At the end of last year, the company really began a full reassessment of its long-term goals, objectives, and vision," said Flores. "In that reassessment, we really made the strategic and very mindful decision to pivot the company out of the FINTECH space and into the emerging psychedelic space."

"In that process, we applied for and we changed our ticker symbol from 'GOHE' to 'PSYC' to really demonstrate our commitment to emerging as a leader within this space," said Flores, adding that the Company has also developed two primary platforms, which include their website and newsletter. "We're really recognizing how important and how much of a need there is in this space to provide informational and educational resources that are both reliable and reputable," continued Flores, sharing that the Company has also evolved into a digital media company throughout this process. "We have far more ambitious goals and objectives for our future growth here in this space and coming in as a digital media company is just a starting point for us right now."

Jolly then asked about the Company's website, www.psychedelicspotlight.com. "The objective with the website really is to develop it as a central hub, so to speak, for information, news, and educational tools and resources within the space of psychedelics," said Flores, when discussing the importance and potential of spreading awareness about the psychedelic industry.

The conversation then turned to the growth potential of this space, as well as the Company's strategy moving forward. "Right now what we're seeing is an industry that is really starting to take shape, and the core of the industry is the treatment side," explained Flores. He then elaborated on the effectiveness and potential of psychedelic assisted treatments and the impact they could have on the mental health industry.

"It's a network; it's a community that is starting to develop. With us being part of it from the beginning, it's giving us a very unique opportunity to be at the forefront of the development of the industry to collaborate and work with the leaders, advocates, philanthropists, and other investors that are in this space," said Flores, before elaborating on the potential for growth opportunities. "I'm encouraged and motivated by the direction we are moving in right now."

"Do you believe that the company will approach mental health differently than it has been approached?" asked Jolly. Flores shared that the Company will remain dedicated to aligning its agenda with the psychedelic treatment community as they continue to grow and contribute to this emerging market.

Jolly then asked about the Company's monetization strategy moving forward. "There's no question that being an informational, news, and educational resource is sort of our focus right now," said Flores. "Aside from that, there are other opportunities that we are exploring to help monetize the business because I understand how important and critical that is, particularly from a shareholder value perspective," said Flores, noting that there are a number of opportunities emerging from the functional mushroom space.

To close the interview, Flores shared that the Company is committed to the psychedelic industry and remains optimistic and confident that they will grow into a recognized and trusted leader in this space.

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSYC)

Global Trac Solutions is a diversified holding company dedicated to identifying new and emerging industries. By utilizing our years of business development expertise our diverse team of innovators continuously leverages our experience to effectively execute go-to-market strategies in order to position ourselves for rapid growth through the creation of an evolving business foundation to enhance profitability potential.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA's more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

