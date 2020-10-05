The global smart connected baby monitors market size is poised to grow by USD 34.85 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
Smart connected baby monitors industry growth is expected to accelerate over the next five years, driven by the innovation in technology and product features leading to premiumization. Several baby monitor manufacturers are developing innovative smart baby monitors with features such as temperature monitoring, remote monitoring, humidity history, and noise detection. The main advantage of wireless smart baby monitor is their mobility, as they allow parents to keep a watch on their babies from all corners of the house and even from outdoors.
Report Highlights:
- The major smart connected baby monitors market growth came from the audio and video monitors segment. Audio and video smart connected baby monitors deliver both audio and video recording. These smart baby monitors have small, wall-mounted, and tabletop cameras along with audio units. Vendors are offering video monitors with additional features such as room temperature notifications, humidity history, and noise detection.
- North America was the largest smart connected baby monitors market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Strong smartphone adoption, higher mobile subscription numbers, and deeper internet penetration will significantly drive smart connected baby monitors market growth in this region over the forecast period.
- The global smart connected baby monitors market is fragmented. Arlo Technologies Inc., Baby Gear Essentials, Dorel Industries Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., iBaby Labs Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lorex Technology Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC, NETGEAR Inc., and VTech Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this smart connected baby monitors market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global smart connected baby monitors market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Growing Smartphone Penetration and Increasing Number of Working Mothers will be a Key Market Trend
Growing smartphone penetration and increasing number of working mothers combined with Branding, advertising, and promotions of smart connected baby monitors will positively impact the market growth.
Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist smart connected baby monitors market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the smart connected baby monitors market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the smart connected baby monitors market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart connected baby monitors market vendors
