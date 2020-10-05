Aroundtown SA notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

Luxembourg - 5 October 2020

Aroundtown SA ('Aroundtown') announced on 30 June 2020 that the total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of Aroundtown amounted to 1,537,025,609 voting rights (including any suspended voting rights) and 1,350,988,415 voting rights (excluding suspended voting rights).

TLG Immobilien AG ('TLG'), a subsidiary of Aroundtown, holds directly 183,936,137 voting rights representing 11.97 % of the total voting rights attached to shares of Aroundtown (the 'Controlled Aroundtown Shares'). The voting rights attached to the Controlled Aroundtown Shares continue to be suspended.

As of 2 October 2020, Aroundtown acquired 182,667,057 shares with voting rights attached representing 11.88% of the total number of voting rights attached to shares of Aroundtown in connection with its public share buy-back offer and share buy-back programme.