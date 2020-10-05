Optimum Strategic Communications 12th Annual Healthcare Investor Conference

- Future of healthcare conference in partnership with Dechert LLP goes virtual

- Panellists include eminent leaders from healthcare industry and investment community

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimum Strategic Communications (Optimum), the international strategic healthcare communications firm, will be hosting its 12th Annual Healthcare Investor Conference virtually, in partnership with Dechert LLP, on Thursday, 8 October 2020.

In an unprecedented time for healthcare, this year's conference will feature leading figures from the life sciences, healthcare and investment communities, each providing, in the light of COVID-19, insights on the latest trends and developments that impact the industry. Debate and discussion will take place live, via an on-line platform providing Q&A features, and break-out rooms will be available to enable participants to network virtually.

Mary Clark, Managing Director, Optimum Strategic Communications, commented on the event:

"The coronavirus pandemic has impacted us all in ways that were impossible to predict just a few months ago. The spotlight is on the healthcare and life sciences sector and we are seeing an unprecedented response in communication, collaboration, speed and agility, as we unite in a common purpose to fight the pandemic.

"This year's conference, now in its 12th year, provides an annual forum for healthcare investors and companies to come together to discuss and debate the current issues and trends that will impact our industry far into the future. We are absolutely delighted to have such an illustrious group of panellists and speakers. We look forward to hearing from those who are in the midst of the industry response to COVID-19 as well as those continuing to serve patients by developing new treatments across many areas of high medical need. We hope that this year, as previously, our conference will spark spirited discussion and provide a forum for industry influencers to connect virtually at least as effectively as they would in person."

Agenda

Welcome

Mary Clark, Managing Director, Optimum Strategic Communications

Robert Darwin, Partner, Dechert LLP

Fireside Chat

Chair: Dan Mahony, Co-head of Healthcare, Polar Capital

Kieran Murphy, President & CEO, GE Healthcare

2021: Priorities for European Pharma

Chair: Mike Ward, Head of Thought Leadership, Decision Resources Group, part of Clarivate

Peter Stein, Chief Executive Officer, Norgine Group

Philippe M Lopes-Fernandes, Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer at Ipsen

These industry leaders from medtech and pharma will be sharing their insights on how innovation is driving change in the diagnosis, development and delivery of therapies to patients, and what the priorities are for the future.

Fireside Chat - Communicating to Investors Through a Crisis

Chair: Mary Clark, Managing Director, Optimum Strategic Communications

Oliver Maier, Head of IR, Bayer

Kevin Mannix, Senior VP & Head of IR, Teva Pharmaceuticals

Communicating to investors has never been more critical. Mary Clark will speak to two of the most experienced investor relations specialists from our industry who will be discussing how they handle crises and the lessons learned during these extraordinary few months.

COVID-19: The Industry Response - How Are We Doing?

Chair: Clive Cookson, Science Editor, Financial Times

Sean Marett, Chief Business and Chief Commercial Officer, BioNTech

Professor James Logan, Head of Department of Disease Control, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

Kate Bingham, Chair of UK Vaccine Taskforce & Managing Partner of SV Health Investors

Rajeev Venkayya, MD President Global Vaccine Business Unit, Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Clive Cookson will chair this illustrious panel to discuss the most important topic at the moment - the international effort against COVID-19. The panel will discuss where we are in these efforts and what needs to be done next.

How Does the Investment Landscape Look Post COVID-19?

Chair: Robert Darwin, Partner, Dechert LLP

Isabella Eichler, Director, Altor Equity Partners

Linden Thomson, Fund Manager, AXA Investment Managers

Guillaume Vignon, Senior Vice President Business Development, BeiGene

Stavros Mercouris, Director, KKR

Elisa Petris, Partner, Syncona

Robert Darwin will discuss the investment landscape for healthcare and life sciences post-pandemic with experts from venture capital, pharma, private equity and asset management.

The detailed agenda and registration details can be found at the 12th Annual Healthcare Investor Conference website, here.

Audience participation is invited via the online forums and social media using the Conference hashtag OptimumConnections.

If you would like to receive summaries of the panel discussions at the conference or speak with the Optimum team, please email contact@optimumcomms.com.

About Optimum Strategic Communications

Optimum Strategic Communications is an international healthcare communications firm which specialises in strategic investor relations, corporate and financial communications. Our senior team of healthcare specialists, based in London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Zurich, Los Angeles and New York, are experienced and trusted advisors to some of the world's most exciting public and private companies, both large and small, across pharmaceuticals, medtech, biotech, health tech and healthcare services.

Over the last 20 years we have worked with over 200 healthcare companies, advising them on financial communications and investor relations, including major corporate activity such as fundraising, IPOs, and M&A, as well as corporate reputation and crisis scenarios.

We have an exceptional network of contacts across the international investment community in Europe and the US; contacts we have built and maintained over the last three decades. Our team includes ex-fund managers and analysts, as well as financial and corporate communications specialists.

For more information please visit www.optimumcomms.com