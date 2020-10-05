Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, October 5
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 September 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
|8.3%
|Northland Power Income Fund
|7.0%
|iShares UK Gilts 0-5y ETF
|5.4%
|Fortum
|5.0%
|Acciona
|5.0%
|China Everbright Intl.
|4.6%
|TransAlta Renewables
|4.5%
|National Grid
|4.1%
|China Longyuan Power Group
|3.3%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|3.3%
|China Suntien Green Energy
|2.9%
|Drax Group
|2.9%
|Avangrid
|2.8%
|SSE PLC
|2.7%
|GCP Infrastructure Investments
|2.7%
|NextEra Energy Partners LP Partnership Units
|2.5%
|Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners
|2.4%
|New Energy Solar Ltd
|2.4%
|Algonquin Power & Utilities
|2.4%
|Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
|2.1%
At close of business on 30 September 2020 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £55.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Electricity
|13.4%
|Multi Utilities
|8.4%
|Fixed interest
|5.4%
|Renewable Energy
|63.0%
|Telecoms Infrastructure
|0.4%
|Water & Waste
|4.6%
|Roads & Rail
|0.2%
|Gas
|0.6%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|3.8%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|26.0%
|China
|12.6%
|Latin America
|1.6%
|United Kingdom
|18.5%
|Global
|20.4%
|India
|1.6%
|Europe (excluding UK)
|14.2%
|Eastern Europe
|0.2%
|Asia (excluding China)
|1.3%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|3.8%
|100.0%
