Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Pennystock hat plötzlich mehr als 200 Mio. Umsatzpotiential! Aktie geht steil...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.10.2020 | 15:52
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, October 5

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 September 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure8.3%
Northland Power Income Fund7.0%
iShares UK Gilts 0-5y ETF5.4%
Fortum5.0%
Acciona5.0%
China Everbright Intl.4.6%
TransAlta Renewables4.5%
National Grid4.1%
China Longyuan Power Group3.3%
Clearway Energy A Class3.3%
China Suntien Green Energy2.9%
Drax Group2.9%
Avangrid2.8%
SSE PLC2.7%
GCP Infrastructure Investments2.7%
NextEra Energy Partners LP Partnership Units2.5%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners2.4%
New Energy Solar Ltd2.4%
Algonquin Power & Utilities2.4%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc2.1%

At close of business on 30 September 2020 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £55.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity13.4%
Multi Utilities8.4%
Fixed interest5.4%
Renewable Energy63.0%
Telecoms Infrastructure0.4%
Water & Waste4.6%
Roads & Rail0.2%
Gas0.6%
Cash/Net Current Assets3.8%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America26.0%
China12.6%
Latin America1.6%
United Kingdom18.5%
Global20.4%
India1.6%
Europe (excluding UK)14.2%
Eastern Europe0.2%
Asia (excluding China)1.3%
Cash/Net Current Assets3.8%
100.0%
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.