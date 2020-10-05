Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 September 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 8.3% Northland Power Income Fund 7.0% iShares UK Gilts 0-5y ETF 5.4% Fortum 5.0% Acciona 5.0% China Everbright Intl. 4.6% TransAlta Renewables 4.5% National Grid 4.1% China Longyuan Power Group 3.3% Clearway Energy A Class 3.3% China Suntien Green Energy 2.9% Drax Group 2.9% Avangrid 2.8% SSE PLC 2.7% GCP Infrastructure Investments 2.7% NextEra Energy Partners LP Partnership Units 2.5% Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.4% New Energy Solar Ltd 2.4% Algonquin Power & Utilities 2.4% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 2.1%

At close of business on 30 September 2020 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £55.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 13.4% Multi Utilities 8.4% Fixed interest 5.4% Renewable Energy 63.0% Telecoms Infrastructure 0.4% Water & Waste 4.6% Roads & Rail 0.2% Gas 0.6% Cash/Net Current Assets 3.8% 100.0%