Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Information on a transaction under the MTS share buyback programme 05-Oct-2020 / 17:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information on a transaction under the MTS share buyback programme Moscow, 5 October 2020 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or "the Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sistema Finance S.A. has sold 4,891,383 ordinary shares of PJSC MTS (hereinafter, "MTS") to a wholly-owned subsidiary of MTS, LLC Bastion (the "Purchaser"), as part of MTS share buyback programme announced by MTS in March 2020 (the "Programme"). The amount of the transaction is approximately RUB 1 668 mln. In accordance with the terms of the Programme and the agreement between Sistema Finance S.A. and the Purchaser, the number of MTS shares to be transferred by Sistema Finance S.A. in this transaction was calculated based on the number of ordinary shares and American depositary shares of MTS purchased by the Purchaser from the third parties in September 2020 pro-rata to Sistema Group's effective equity stake in MTS. As a result of the transaction Sistema Group's effective stake in MTS amounted to 50.0177%. *** Sistema PJSFC is a Russian publicly-traded diversified holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, banking, retail, timber processing, agriculture, real estate, tourism and healthcare services. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2019 reached RUB 656.9bn; its total assets equalled RUB 1.3tn as of 31 December 2019. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru [1] *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.com [1] or contact: IR Service Press Service Nikolay Minashin Sergey Kopytov Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 85456 EQS News ID: 1138956 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f1efd490ef237092d4033512d119fe99&application_id=1138956&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

October 05, 2020 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)