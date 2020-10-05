JLynne Consulting Group, LLC: Jen Croneberger Helps Corporate America Manage Difficult Work-From-Home Transition, Named 20 Power Women of 2020

Compassionate Leadership and Inclusive Culture Programs Solve Major Problem for Corporations and Organizations

CHESTER SPRINGS, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / In the wake of a global pandemic, civil unrest, and an eventful election year, Jen Croneberger is helping major corporations and organizations create new ways of working and develop more inclusive cultures in the workplace.

These conversations include how to effectively engage their work-from-home employees, how to have difficult conversations, and how to drive a culture where ALL employees feel safe and have the ability to use their voice. From work-specific tasks on a timely deadline to managing newfound homeschool duties (for parents), the demands of an abrupt transition for employees can be taxing.

Through a unique and distinctive leadership style called Compassionate Leadership, Jen Croneberger is able to bring clarity to chaos to some of the world's largest companies.

As a motivational speaker, consultant, and coach, Jen has worked with the likes of Nike, General Mills, Procter & Gamble, Sallie Mae, TD Bank, the United States Department of Defense, the NIH, and the USDA.

According to Gallup (State of the Global Workplace as of July 2020), we are facing the most significant drop in U.S. employee engagement, dating back to the beginning of their history for tracking data in 2000.

Jen shares, "Not only are we seeing engagement drop, we are in the midst of a loneliness epidemic that has been studied by psychologists around the globe. Little did we know, we would be asked now to self-isolate and distance ourselves on purpose. This is a moment we have never seen before in our lifetime, and I believe we can make real change by leading with compassion and creating cultures of belonging for everyone."

Compassionate or BRAVE Leadership consists of 5 key components.

Understanding what belonging is and how we can create this kind of culture in our workplace.

Utilizing our own resilience to help others find theirs.

Being Authentic. Showing up as your true self by which you give others permission to do the same.

Seeing vulnerability as a strength, not weakness.

Displaying empathy and perspective-taking in order to open up the flow of effective and genuine communication.

The challenges that corporate America faces with remote workers include:

Lack of discipline

Disconnectedness

Lack of high performance and attention to detail

Low morale

Higher likelihood of depression

When Jen trains upper management or speaks to an entire organization/department, she emphasizes the principle of "authenticity," shifting the focus from "lack" to "love."

This mindset hack will create more intentional optimism, boost productivity, and increasingly allow employees to experience a heightened sense of self-love. When doing so, there is a stronger desire to take ownership of their work as stakeholders.

Compassionate leadership is a way to bridge the gap between corporate values and company culture and is focused on mission, vision, and purpose as a direction forward.

Jen's masterful presentation style will make you laugh, cry, cheer, and roar. Especially during these uncertain times, more and more companies need an opportunity to feel hopeful about the future.

This is why Jen was named one of the 20 Power Women of 2020 by Mainline Today Magazine.

See the article here:

https://mainlinetoday.com/power-women-2020/jen-croneberger-jlynne-consulting

She will help you implement a culture shift in order to deliver a new mindset and language that is inclusive, engaging, and fulfilling to all your employees.

Your company is worth it.

Your employees are worth it.

Your customers are worth it.

Take action today and bring Jen Croneberger into your corporation or organization.

To book Jen to speak, coach, or consult for your organization, visit www.teamjlcg.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Rob P.

info@bookedimpact.com

(484) 889-9379

SOURCE: JLynne Consulting Group, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609108/Jen-Croneberger-Helps-Corporate-America-Manage-Difficult-Work-From-Home-Transition-Named-20-Power-Women-of-2020