Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Pennystock hat plötzlich mehr als 200 Mio. Umsatzpotiential! Aktie geht steil...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DREX ISIN: SE0009663834 Ticker-Symbol: 5JL 
Frankfurt
05.10.20
08:10 Uhr
0,914 Euro
-0,008
-0,87 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BAMBUSER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAMBUSER AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.10.2020 | 16:34
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bambuser enters a proof of concept agreement with a world-leading home furnishing retailer for Live Video Shopping

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser AB has entered into a 'proof of concept' agreement worth SEK 1.12 million with a world-leading home furnishing retailer. The agreement concerns Live Video Shopping in three markets during the proof of concept phase, which lasts for a total of three months starting October 2020.

Bambuser AB has signed a 'proof of concept' agreement for Live Video Shopping with one of the world's largest and most established home furnishing retail companies. The agreement gives the customer the right to use Live Video Shopping at a fixed cost of SEK 1.12 million in three of their markets during three months.

This is information that Bambuser AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on October 5, 2020.

Contact information
Maryam Ghahremani, CEO | +46 8 400 160 02 | ir@bambuser.com or visit bambuser.com/ir

Certified Adviser
Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | certifiedadviser@penser.se

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/bambuser-enters-a-proof-of-concept-agreement-with-a-world-leading-home-furnishing-retailer-for-live-,c3202815

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15749/3202815/1315196.pdf

Release

BAMBUSER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.