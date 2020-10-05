Dividend payment ex-date of JSC Olainfarm

JSC Olainfarmon October 8, 2020 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Latvian Settlement System.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is October 7, 2020. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends.

Additional information:



Janis Dubrovskis

Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm

Ph.: +371 29178878

janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

