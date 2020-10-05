BitTorrent Inc.: BTFS Mainnet to serve as TRON's Storage Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / BitTorrent Inc., the leader in peer-to-peer protocols and products, has announced that the BitTorrent file system (BTFS) will serve as the storage solution for running TRON Network nodes, making syncing mainnet nodes faster and more efficient.

With the ever more pervasive use of blockchain technology, traditional file storage systems start to show their intrinsic disadvantages such as centralized trust, concentrated authority, high cost, inflexibility, and low tolerance. These are the issues TRON is working to solve with BTFS. As both a protocol and a network application, BTFS provides a content-addressable, peer-to-peer mechanism for storing and sharing digital content in a decentralized file manner. Running a TRON Network node requires an entire copy of the blockchain to be downloaded and synced. Storage, and scaling that storage is the most demanding requirements to support a copy of the blockchain since the blockchain is a continuously evolving database. Syncing a new mainnet node can take anywhere between a few hours, days, or weeks. We can massively increase the syncing performance of a TRON Network node in a trustless manner with BTFS's decentralized cloud, which took days and can now in theory be achieved in hours.

In the BTFS network, BitTorrent (BTT) incentivizes users to share their storage space that boosts resource utilization in a broad sense and enables content creators to earn and spend cryptocurrencies without needing a third-party. Ultimately, the token economy builds a fair and efficient file sharing and storage system with dynamic value exchanges in the network ecosystem.

Use-cases

Data-recovery: If you lose your chain data, then you can sync from the latest block height of the snapshots backed by BTFS.

Increased Sync speed: The snapshots backed by BTFS acts as a backup of the blockchain. The advantage is that user can sync from any snapshot obtained from BTFS - doesn't need to be latest, to catch up faster than before.

BTFS is backed by professional teams from all around the world. With decades of first-hand experience in distributed systems, BitTorrent and TRON's engineering teams are dedicated to improving the protocol's efficiency, scalability, predictability, availability, and stability.

TRON will be the first blockchain supported by BTFS, with other blockchains to be announced soon.

About BitTorrent, Inc.

Founded in 2004, BitTorrent, Inc. is the largest decentralized peer-to-peer network in the world, with over 90 million active users driving 22% of upstream and 3% of downstream traffic globally.

About TRON

TRON is dedicated to accelerating and the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications. Founded in September 2017 by Justin Sun, the company has delivered a series of achievements, including MainNet launch on May 2018, network independence on June 2018, and TRON Virtual Machine launch on August 2018. July 2018 also marked the acquisition of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized services boasting approximately 100M monthly active users.

