Insight Sourcing Group LLC: SpendHQ Named a Key Solution Provider in 2020 by Ardent Partners

Market-leading spend analytics solution is one that Ardent Partners analysts project will make a significant impact on the supply management market in the following decade.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / SpendHQ, the market-leading spend analytics platform used by American Red Cross, Under Armour, and Discovery Channel, is pleased to announce that it has been named a Key Solution Provider for 2020 by Ardent Partners. This inaugural award looks broadly at an exclusive group of exciting providers that Ardent's analyst team believes is well-positioned to make a big impact in the finance and procurement markets this decade.

"This acknowledgement of the new SpendHQ platform is a testament to the hard work of our product vision, innovation, and strategic sourcing heritage," said David Bush, Chief Revenue Officer at SpendHQ. "Despite the challenges of 2020, SpendHQ has experienced tremendous growth and customer satisfaction this year. We are very grateful to Ardent Partners and their accomplished team for this recognition."

"Ardent Partners established the Key Provider awards to recognize top solution providers operating in the supply management arena. SpendHQ was named a Key Provider for 2020 because of its modern approach to spend analysis and its new and enhanced platform which offers robust analytics, dynamic reporting and high usability," said Andrew Bartolini, Founder and Chief Research Officer of Ardent Partners.

Earlier this year, SpendHQ released its innovative 2.0 platform, a modern, ground-up rebuild of its original spend visibility solution. SpendHQ 2.0 includes all of the functionality of the legacy product and several new features such as advanced embedded analytics and sourcing opportunity identification. SpendHQ is a finalist in the 2020 World Procurement Awards for Best Procurement Technology, and was recently named one of the Best SaaS Tools for Business Intelligence and Analytics in the 2020 SaaS Awards.

About SpendHQ

SpendHQ is a SaaS spend analysis solution that provides rapid, accurate, and detailed visibility into your enterprise spend data. SpendHQ takes disparate data sources and transforms it into a comprehensive, enterprise-wide view of an organization's total spend with suppliers. SpendHQ has over 200 customers and works with over half of the top 25 private equity firms in the world to enable these complex organizations to fully leverage their spending power and to capture and sustain EBITDA improvement through procurement savings. Learn more by visiting www.spendhq.com.



About Ardent Partners

Ardent Partners is a research and advisory firm that specializes in the procurement, fintech, and HR industries. Ardent Partners advises clients and publishes research that helps business decision-makers understand industry best practices and how to improve performance. It also publishes research that covers the technology landscape and helps professionals identify the best-fit solution for their specific budget and requirements. Ardent Partners also hosts the CPO Rising Summit as well as a series of digital events each year. Lear more at www.ardentpartners.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Josh Stancil

Director of Marketing

jstancil@spendhq.com

(770) 628-0030

SOURCE: Insight Sourcing Group LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609117/SpendHQ-Named-a-Key-Solution-Provider-in-2020-by-Ardent-Partners