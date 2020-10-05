Transatlantic Capital Inc.: TransAtlantic Capital CEO Discloses Positive Developments In Special Letter To Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / Transatlantic Capital Inc. (OTC PINK:TACI), an emerging diversified investment vehicle focused on three key industries, today issued a Special Letter to Shareholders summarizing its recent accomplishments and, more importantly, outlining the bright future the Company believes is on the horizon for its clients, partners, employees and most importantly, its shareholders. The content of the letter is as followed:

"Dear Fellow Shareholders,

We are more excited than ever about the growth prospects that we see for TACI, as we continue to execute our global growth strategy. Through our creative process and innovative thinking, we believe that we have carved ourselves several lucrative niches in the worldwide marketplace, mainly being our ability to provide what that world needs' food, water, and shelter, 'new business models across three industries that will never die. More specifically, establishing ourselves in markets where growth is almost inevitable. This includes the African Diaspora, including the Caribbean's 17 million citizens, Latin America's 900 million citizens, and Africa's 1.2 billion citizens, all of whom need the same things. As the fastest middle-class markets globally provide a fantastic opportunity in the three areas we have decided to embark upon, we are very excited about the future of our business and opportunity.

Agriculture (food)

Maritime shipping (water)

Housing construction (shelter)

As previously mentioned, our single most important accomplishment over the last week has been our successfully bringing our financials current and joining the OTC Markets as a publicly-traded company.

2020 first stage of our business plan

Obtaining a current designation with the OTC Markets.

FOOD

Hemp, Cannabis, and Psilocybin mushrooms are no longer a North American Commodity. Global consumption is north of $500 million. TACI has secured land agreements to grow, process, and distribute its products globally. Latin America, the Caribbean, and Africa are poised to dwarf the United States Consumption over the next ten years.

Many nations are slowly starting to recognize the importance of these commodities, from mental health to wellbeing, to livestock feed. TACI is uniquely positioned to access the capital markets to capture many of these opportunities. This, in essence, is the TACI investment story and why we believe TACI today is one of the most undervalued equities in the diversified space. This, however, won't last for long, as we dive into 2021 with a strategic communications plan that is designed to broaden our exposure to Wall Street's institutional investors, as well as its traditional retail brokers, most of whom have predominantly been our key supporters.

Water

Ninety percent of all global trade is delivered by water. TACI is entering the maritime industry to provide cargo to the Caribbean, Latin America, and the African markets. By focusing on niche markets interested in giving contracts to smaller companies, TACI has carved out a win-win opportunity for countries looking to diversify away from the large shipping companies, who are no longer concerned about the client or companies profitability only management fees they can charge.

***TACI has entered into strategic alliance agreements to initially acquire five vessels over three years and perform on contracts to deliver cargo globally.

SHELTER

Providing prefab housing solutions, initially starting with a factory to build 10,000 homes per year, only puts a small dent in the marketplace that needs a minimum of 1 million homes per year, per country, in the East African region alone. This region is comprised of 7 countries, with approximately 300 million citizens. Our innovative prefab system will allow TACI to build a home in 30 days - no longer taking months - or even years - to complete. Also, we are the first to market our opening of a prefab housing factory in Tanzania.

At TACI, our employees are systematically working every day to create value for our shareholders; obviously, there will not be news every day, but rest assured that every day we are working hard for you. We will use press releases, our @ Instagram TRANSATLANTIC_CAPITAL, @FACEBOOK Transatlantic-Capital Inc, and phone conversations to inform and reinforce institutional messages that we desire to be delivered to our shareholders and related parties.

As a reminder, you can always reach us at IR@Transcapinc.com with any questions or concerns. Every day we will check our Twitter and e-mails, listen to our shareholders, note your questions, comments, concerns, or suggestions, and answer them most appropriately.

In closing, I do not want to finish this first letter without expressing our most tremendous gratitude for your interest in our company. There has always been a misnomer that the Caribbean and African marketplace is only for Aid. With its new growth, we are poised for trade. As the saying goes, come on in the water of warm, I know lived on the continent for many years. This interest heightens our commitment to continue working day by day, as we are already doing, to transform into a company that all shareholders feel proud of and, I assure you, this is just the beginning. Stay tuned!

Sincerely,

/s/

Julius Jenge

CEO

TRANSATLANTIC CAPITAL, INC [ OTC: TACI ]

