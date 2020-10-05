Anzeige
05.10.2020 | 17:46
Quetzal Capital Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, October 5

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY QUETZAL CAPITAL PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Quetzal Capital Plc

("Quetzal Capital" or the "Company")

re. Change of Directorate

Quetzal Capital (formerly Welney Plc) announces that Mr. Darren George Edmonston, who has been with the Company for the past four-and-a-half years, has resigned from the Board with immediate effect to concentrate on his other business interests. The Directors wish to thank Darren for his past services and, in particular, for his assistance in enabling the refinancing and capital reorganisation, which was approved on 29thJune 2020 by the shareholders, to proceed.

The Company anticipates appointing an additional Director to the Company's Board in due course, at which point the market will be informed.

Mark Jackson, FCA, MBA,
Director,
5thOctober 2020.

This announcement has been issued after due and careful enquiry; the Directors of Quetzal Capital Plc accept responsibility for the content.

Enquiries:

Quetzal Capital Plc
Mark Jackson: +44 1482 794654

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited
Graham Atthill-Beck: +44 7506 43 41 07; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk; blackpearladvisers@gmail.com
Brinsley Holman: +44 7776 30 22 28; Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk

