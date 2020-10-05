The global cottonseed market size is poised to grow by USD 2.28 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005480/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cottonseed Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising demand for cottonseed oil is one of the significant factors driving the cottonseed market growth. Cottonseed oil is used in salads, mayonnaise, and salad dressing. The rising demand for cottonseed oil has encouraged vendors operating in the market to introduce various new products. Since cottonseed oil is extracted from the seeds of cotton plants, the rising demand for cottonseed oil will also boost the demand for cottonseed during the forecast period. The rising demand for cottonseed as a feed material for livestock is also fueling market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major cottonseed market growth came from upland cottonseed segment. It is widely used as an ingredient in cattle feed and cottonseed oil. Thus, the rising production of upland cottonseed and its increasing use in various products are expected to fuel the growth of the cottonseed market.

APAC was the largest market for cottonseed in 2019, and the region will continue to offer maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for cottonseed as a feed additive and rising cotton production are contributing to the cottonseed market growth in this region.

The global cottonseed market is fragmented. All-Tex Seed Inc., Americot Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva Agriscience, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kaveri Seed Co. Ltd., Land O'Lakes Inc., Maharastra Hybrid Seeds Co. Pvt Ltd., and Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this cottonseed market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global cottonseed market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and At par growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Read the full report here: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/cottonseed-market-industry-analysis

Adoption of New Technologies and the Development of New Products by Vendors will be a Key Market Trend

Vendors are coming up with new technologies to protect crops against insects and minimize labor costs associated with cottonseed production. The adoption of genetic male sterility (GMS) technology for hybrid cottonseed production by Kaveri Seed Co. Ltd. (Kaveri Seed) will help in reducing the cost associated with emasculation. The protein extracted from the seeds of the new cottonseed plant, code-named TAM66274 and developed by researchers at Texas A&M University, is safe to consume because of its ultra-low gossypol levels. The adoption of new technologies and the development of new products by vendors is one of the critical cottonseed market trends.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Cottonseed Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist cottonseed market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cottonseed market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cottonseed market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cottonseed market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value Chain Analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Upland cottonseed Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Extra-long staple cottonseed Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Adoption of new technologies by vendors

Product launches

Increasing mergers and acquisitions

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

All-Tex Seed Inc.

Americot Inc.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Corteva Agriscience

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Kaveri Seed Co. Ltd.

Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Maharastra Hybrid Seeds Co. Pvt Ltd.

Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005480/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/