Dematic Introduces Its First-Ever Virtual, Global Material Handling & Logistics Conference (MHLC)

Future-Forward Event Will Bring Together 5,000+ Global Logistics Experts, Partners, Market Insiders, Decision Makers, Startup Owners and Innovators

ATLANTA, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dematic will host its Material Handling & Logistics Conference (MHLC), October 27-29, and for the first time in its 35-year history it will be entirely online and available globally.

MHLC has consistently been a signature event for supply chain education and information. This year the theme is Future Forward, with insightful educational seminars, keynotes, roundtables and networking opportunities for organizations and individuals looking to stretch their imaginations and plan for future success.

The three-day virtual event will be jam-packed with presentations, discussions and resources that will:

Address merging and traditional supply chain challenges.

Show how to reach new heights in an uncertain business environment.

Reveal how AI, machine learning, big data and robotics are transforming retail and logistics operations.

Scheduled speakers include Founder and CEO of Stellar Capacity and Young Global Leader at World Economic Forum, Claudia Olsson, former Alibaba executive Porter Erisman, Iron Maiden leader singer Bruce Dickinson and Formula-1 driver & 13-time Grand Prix winner David Coulthard.

"Future Forward is a method and a mindset for supply chain professionals to take on the unanticipated disruptions of 2020," said Hasan Dandashly, President and CEO, Dematic. "By bringing MHLC onto a virtual platform and inviting global participation, we hope to empower attendees with the insights, strategies and innovations that will propel them to future success."

MHLC 2020 has been designed specifically for supply chain and logistics professionals who want to achieve more - both for their businesses and for themselves - all organized into four themed tracks:

Reset: Maintaining relative balance between supply and demand without sacrificing profitability or customer satisfaction.

Maintaining relative balance between supply and demand without sacrificing profitability or customer satisfaction. Shift: Knowing when to make the quick pivots that can make or break your business.

Knowing when to make the quick pivots that can make or break your business. Disrupt: Recognizing the software and technology trends that are transforming commerce.

Recognizing the software and technology trends that are transforming commerce. Transform: Continuously reframing problems, reassessing options, restructuring operations.

For more information and to register, please visit mhlc.com.

About Dematic

Dematic is an intralogistics innovator that designs, builds and supports intelligent, automated solutions for manufacturing, warehouse and distribution environments for customers that are powering the future of commerce. With engineering centers, manufacturing facilities and service centers located in more than 25 countries, the Dematic global network of 10,000 employees has helped achieve more than 6,000 worldwide customer installations for some of the world's leading brands. Headquartered in Atlanta, Dematic is a member of KION Group, one of the global leaders in industrial trucks and supply chain solutions, and a leading provider of warehouse automation.

Media Contacts:

Kristen Delphos

VP, Head of Global Marketing & Communications

Kristen.Delphos@dematic.com

dematic.com

Alyssa Meyer

alyssa@thunder11.com

Disclaimer:

This release and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g., changes in business, economic and competitive conditions (including with respect to further developments in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic), regulatory reforms, results of technical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings and the availability of financing. We do not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1306472/Dematic_Logo.jpg