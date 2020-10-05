TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)



Net Asset Value per Share



FUND NAME ISIN NAV DATE TwentyFour Income Fund Limited 108.29 GG00B90J5Z95 02nd October 2020



TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at5thOctober 2020

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Michelle Wallace +353 1 542 2184





Date: 05thOctober 2020



