The global medical education market size is poised to grow by USD 129.66 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Online medical courses have gained popularity among both students and universities that offer medical degrees. This is primarily because of the various benefits offered by online learning compared to traditional learning. With the availability of online medical courses, students can schedule and complete modules as per their convenience. Furthermore, online courses provide learners with opportunities to discuss topics with mentors or peers on discussion forums. Apart from these beneficial features, vendors are leveraging the ubiquitous use of smartphones and are creating mobile applications to increase their customer base. Such advances in educational technology in the medical education sector are increasing the number of online medical learning programs. This is one of the major factors that will drive medical education market growth over the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major medical education market growth came from the blended learning segment. This learning methodology involves recorded lectures, pre-class videos, online tutorials, and online assessment. Moreover, vendors are integrating augmented reality and virtual reality in blended learning courses to further improve their products and increase sales. These factors are contributing to the growth of the medical education market size in the blended learning segment.

North America is one of the largest markets for medical education. Distance medical courses are gaining popularity because of their easy accessibility, flexibility in terms of time and location, and affordability. As a result, enrolments in distance-learning medical degrees are increasing in the region. These factors are accelerating business opportunities for players in the medical education market in the region.

The global medical education market is fragmented. Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins University, New York University, Stanford University, University of California, University of Cambridge, University of New England, University of Oxford, University of Washington, and Yale University are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this medical education market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global medical education market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Adoption of Gamification in Medical Education will be a Key Market Trend

The adoption of gamification in medical education is one of the significant medical education market trends. Gamification allows students to learn in a practical environment. The gamification method of education, such as online quizzes, is considered more engaging because of its interactive learning techniques. Institutes such as the University of Eastern Finland have already started promoting gamification in their medical education courses. Such factors will positively impact medical education market growth.

Medical Education Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist medical education market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medical education market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical education market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical education market vendors

