Concierge Technologies, Inc.: Concierge Technologies Subsidiary Increases Online Distribution Costco.com to Offer Original Sprout Tahitian Collection

Products Now Available on Costco.com

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / Original Sprout, a wholly owned subsidiary of Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:CNCG), today announced that Costco.com now offers certain sizes of its Tahitian Collection line of products, which include 33 oz Island Bliss Shampoo, 33 oz Luscious Island Conditioner, 4 oz Tahitian Hair Oil and 4 oz Tahitian Protective Protein Mist.

"COVID-19 has created a greater demand for online shopping, and what good news it is to have another way our loyal customers can access our great products. The addition of the Tahitian Collection on Costco.com signifies a milestone in the expansion of our distribution channels to make certain product lines more widely available," said Michael Ambacher, Original Sprout's General Manager and Chief Operating Officer. "Our larger size products are not typically found on many retailers' shelves but are perfect for Costco and its customers. We are delighted to have been selected by this well-established retailer, which is testament to the growing recognition of the Original Sprout brand."

The Original Sprout products on Costco's ecommerce platform now include Hair and Body Baby Wash, Scrumptious Baby Cream, Miracle Detangler and the Tahitian Collection, all of which are vegan, hypo-allergenic, dermatologist-tested and effective for the entire family. Original Sprout's quality products are made from a balance of premium extracts and oils, without the harmful ingredients typically found in competing products.

"Concierge Technologies' strategy of acquiring profitable, sustainable businesses with identifiable growth opportunities is paying off for our shareholders, as evidenced by Original Sprout, which has steadily increased its revenues through innovation and market presence," added Nicholas Gerber, Concierge Technologies' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Costco is a multi-billion dollar global retailer, with nearly 800 membership warehouse club operations in eight countries in addition to its e-commerce websites. The company has more than 100 million cardholders, representing more than 55 million households.

About Original Sprout

Established in 2003, Original Sprout makes a complete line of safe and effective hair and body care products for the entire family. The company's vegan and cruelty-free products, all made in the U.S., are formulated with nourishing extracts from fruits, vegetables and flowers, without any irritants such as parabens and phthalates, or ingredients such as lavender and tea-tree oil, which have been linked to hormone disruption in children. For more information, visit https://originalsprout.com/.

About Concierge Technologies

Concierge Technologies (OTCQB: CNCG) is a diversified global holding firm with operating subsidiaries in beauty products, financial services, food manufacturing, commercial printing, and security systems. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand and Canada. For more information, visit www.conciergetechnology.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to Concierge Technologies' and its subsidiaries' future events and future financial and operating performance. Such forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements.

For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Concierge Technologies or its subsidiary companies, and more detailed information about the individual operating entities, please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available on the Company's website, (http://www.conciergetechnology.net), or at www.sec.gov.

For more information contact:

Original Sprout :

Mary Byrd, Marketing Director

mary@originalsprout.com

Tel: 888-805-2229

Concierge Technologies, Inc. :

David Neibert, COO

dneibert@conciergetechnology.net

Follow Us on Social:

https://www.instagram.com/originalsprout/

https://www.facebook.com/OriginalSprout

https://twitter.com/originalsprout

SOURCE: Concierge Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609163/Concierge-Technologies-Subsidiary-Increases-Online-Distribution-Costcocom-to-Offer-Original-Sprout-Tahitian-Collection